News from 10 years ago:
Smokin’ Pork-N-Butts, hosted by the Exchange Club of Jackson, drew a record number of barbecue teams to the Jackson Fairgrounds last weekend, with 42 teams competing. For the first time since it began four years ago, it was dually sanctioned by the Memphis Barbecue Network and the Georgia Barbecue Association.
After years of losing as much as 40% of the water in its systems to leaks and under billing, the Flovilla City Council on Monday adjusted its water rate structure to try to more accurately bill its customers. A letter from the Georgia Rural Water Association to the city noted the city pumps an average of 3.14 million gallons per month, but bills for only1.88 million gallons on average.A panel of successful Black Georgia and Butts County native spoke to an audience of local students and parents Friday in the Jackson High School gymnasium, discussing issues facing youth in today’s society. The event, dubbed Project Destiny, was started by Butts County natives Montez Morgan, Tavarus Morgan, Dary Myricks and Cedric Roberts, and was intended to “help any kid that is looking for direction in life.”
The World Changers Club — Girl Scout Brownies Troop 10534 is actively recycling plastic and aluminum as part of the National Girl Scouts’ centennial anniversary “Take Action” community project. The troop recently wrote the Butts County Commission about the lack of addresses of the county recycling centers on the county website, and the commission has since posted the address of each solid waste station in Butts County on its website.
United Bank’s Larry Morgan was recently named the Jackson branch’s 2011 Employee of the Year.
The Jackson High School girls tennis team won a region play-in meet Monday against Stockbridge High School to qualify for the region tournament in which both the boys and girls will compete on April 18 at Lovejoy Regional Park in Hampton.
Deaths during the week: Jack Garnett Giles, 75; Billy Howell O’Neal, 76; Zelma Frances Conley Norsworthy, 87.
News from 20 years ago:
In order to provide information and answer questions about its proposed rock quarry and industrial park, Vulcan Materials held a meeting for local residents on April 11 at Plantation Lodge. A dozen Vulcan officials and nearly 100 citizens attended.
The Butts County Board of Education has sent a letter to the Butts County Board of Commissioners requesting that the $30,000 annual host fee for the proposed Tussahaw Reservoir that the Henry County Water and Sewer Authority will pay to Butts County to cover lost property taxes be equally split between the county and the school system, since the school system will also be losing money because of the lost property tax revenue.
Judge Kevin A. Wangerin, Superior Court Judge of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, announced his intention to qualify for the August 20 nonpartisan election and run to retain the office.
Leroy Turner of Jackson, a general trades supervisor with the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, retired from employment with the Georgia Department of Corrections on March 31, 2002. Turner served the GD&CP for 17 years and was presented a plaque recognizing his years of service by Warden Fredrick J. Head.
Deaths during the week: Gary Howard Biles, 47; John G. (Jack) Bridges Jr., 65; Robert Grier, 65; Ms. Kate McClendon, 62; James B. McDowell, 67.
News from 30 years ago:
Mrs. Charlotte Weaver won the afghan awarded by the Sylvan Gove Hospital Auxiliary in a sweepstakes drawing.
Danny Smith will represent JHS in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference in Atlanta.
At the annual secretaries luncheon hosted by the Sylvan Grove Auxiliary, Mrs. Faith Conkle was named Secretary of the Year.JHS senior Lezlie Fletcher was named Youth of the Month by the Exchange Club of Jackson.
The JHS girls track team won the region meet in Perry Thursday with 98 points, 24 more than East Coweta in second place. The JHS boys won their sub-region meet in Sharpsburg, scoring 172 points, with Mary Persons coming in second with 98 points.
In the recitation contest at Jackson Elementary, Jennifer Thompson won the kindergarten division; Charles Hardy, first grade; Brittany Moss, second grade; Jennifer Morgan, third grade; Felona Clark, fifth grade.
Deaths during the week: Rev. Earnest Dixie Carlock, 86; Wilbert Smith.
News from 40 years ago
Wesley Blalock is the new headmaster-athletic director at Indian Spring Academy for the 1982 school year.
Kimberly Ward has been given a scholarship to attend the National High School Institute at Northwestern University this summer.Mrs. Bonnie Risher has been appointed first grade teacher at Piedmont Academy’s Jackson campus.
All Butts County schools have been given an “Accreditation in Quality” status, a grade given only 27 other schools in the state.
School Superintendent Loy Hutcheson reports that work on the JHS physical education building should be completed by the fall term.
Girl Scout Troop 138 visited Helen, Ga. over the weekend with their troop leaders, Georgia Moser and Donna Drake.
Deaths during the week: Bennie Robert Lane, 76; Ralph Emerson McMichael, 82; Ernest Rode, 70.
News from 50 years ago:
Superintendent Louis Taylor of Indian Springs State Park has been named Superintendent of the Year in the State Parks system.
J.B. Kitchens, with 21 other Zero Defects winners, has returned from a trip to Disney World as their prize.
Sylvan Grove Hospital Association will award two $150 scholarships to students entering the medical field.
Making his debut as a Progress-Argus columnist is Homer Moelchert, who will write a weekly column on “Poking Around With Plants.”The Henderson Youth Center Pony League will open play this week against Monticello. Its players are Charles Norris, Terry Myricks, Percy Mayfield, Leroy Head, Willie McClendon, Danny Taylor, Eddie Goodrum, Ronald Wilson, Tommy Stewart, Anhony Watts, Darry Newton, Willie Smith, Norman Alexander, Curtis Johnson.
The JHS Red Devils won a region 3-AA playoff spot with a 5-2 win over Rockdale County. Greg Allen earned the victory, his sixth against one loss.
Deaths during the week: Aubrey James O’Neal, 67; Mrs. Geneva Cooper Roberts; Charlies Grover Lummus, 86; Jimmy Daley Mealey, 37.
