News from 10 years ago:
Flags in the city of Jackson were lowered to half-staff Monday on news of the passing of the city’s former longtime police chief, Watson Vaughn. He was 90 years old when he died on Aug. 1. Vaughn was the chief of the Jackson Police Department from May 1958 to June 1983.
According to initial reports released by the Georgia Department of Education, Jackson High School, Stark Elementary School and Jackson Elementary School did not make Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) in 2011.
Just in time for students to head back to class Aug. 8 in Butts County, a group of local churches and community organizations banded together to help make sure kids are prepared when they return. The second annual church and community school supplies giveaway event was held Saturday at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department.
Fifty-eight new Red Devils entered the halls of Jackson High School on Tuesday, July 26, for the first day of a two-day summer camp designed to introduce the incoming freshmen class to their new building, new teachers and new rules.
Authorities have charged a man with arson after they say he set his wife’s clothes closet on fire during a domestic dispute Saturday. Butts County Sheriff’s Cpl. Larry Mooney said Tuesday that Leigh Allen Knowles, 48, was being held in the Butts County Jail without bond, on charges of arson, aggravated stalking, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of battery.
Butts County Commission G.S. “Gator” Hodges was tapped last week by Gov. Nathan Deal for a seat on the Georgia Public Defenders Standards Council, the agency that oversees the representation of indigent criminal defendants.
Challenger Sports’ British Soccer Camp returned to the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department last week, offering two dozen young players a chance to boost their basic skills of the game. The instructors were Evan Smith, 18, originally from Canada, but now living in Wales, England, and Andy Tetlety, 25, of Preston, England.
Butts County Parks and Recreation’s 2011 Spirit Camp wrapped up last week as participating girls performed for parents and supporters on Friday. The camp was coached by All-Star Cheerleading Coach Diamond Floyd, with assistance from Riley McCravey and Sarah Ramjohn. Campers were Amira Powell, Taylor Covey, Merilee Parson, Kayla Fuller, Cameron Ledford, Meadow Smith, Lara Maddox, Ayden Thomas, and Dakota Floyd.
Clayton Beasley, a rising fourth-grader at Daughtry Elementary School, recently won his fourth archery state championship in his age group of the recurve bow division, of United States Archery’s Junior Olympic Archery Development Program. Beasley has been involved in the program for the last three years, and after he began training with Coach Ginger Hopwood two years ago, has won gold medals in every tournament he has participated in since then.
Deaths during the week: Benjamin Stuart Head, 90; Walter Cleveland “W.C.” Norsworthy, 80; Tom Watson Vaughn, 90.
News from 20 years ago:
At approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, members of the Macon office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Jackson Police Department, and United States Marshals initiated simultaneous search warrants on several locations in Jackson and one in Jenkinsburg. The action resulted in five arrests and the seizure of four vehicles for involvement in illegal activity.
After years of neglect, one of Butts County’s most historic sites is undergoing major renovation. The Indian Spring Hotel, built in 1823 by Creek Indian Chief William McIntosh and currently owned by the Butts County Board of Commissioners, is abuzz with workers. The plan is to stabilize the building foundation, then renovate it to its original beauty.
Obie Johnson of Henderson Middle School was named the Butts County Teacher of the Year during the school system’s annual pre-planning meeting on Aug. 3. Other nominees were Frieda Aiken of Jackson Elementary, Karen Lewis of North Mulberry Elementary School, and Sharon Ohonba of Jackson High School.
On Aug. 3, Cindy Vaughn, former owner of the Butts County Collection Agency, pled guilt to 19 felony counts of theft by conversion. She was given a sentence of 15 years and is barred from operating a collection agency.
The Butts County School System will be initiating new student attendance policies at all schools. Last school year almost 40% of the system’s students missed 10 or more days of school.
Roger Jewell volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America, the JHS Red Regiment Band Booster, the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department, where he coaches soccer and baseball, and at Stark United Methodist Church. Why volunteer? “I like to help kids out and give them a role model to learn from,” said Jewell.
Pharmacist Katherine Carmichael of Jackson has been selected as the Non-Security Employee of the Quarter at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison. She was presented her award by Fredrick J. Head, Warden of GDCP.
COII Grady McMichael of Jenkinsburg has been selected as Security Employee of the Quarter at at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison. He was presented her award by Fredrick J. Head, Warden of GDCP.
Rosey Glidewell, 13, daughter of Diane and Billy Glidewell of Jackson, was the first to receive a “Bearry” Smart Saving Club award from First Georgia Community Bank. Miss Glidewell hit the $200 mark in her savings account with birthday money and by being paid for picking up pecans in her mom’s yard.
The 11-12-year-old Butts County All-Stars recently competed in the Georgia Dixie League State Tournament. They are Joey Maddox, SaDarion Thurman, Brad Baker, Courtney Marshall, Timothy Gilroy, Arillious Pye, Casey Kersey, Marquis Evans, Ryan Duffey, Jake Waits, Jeremy Cravens, Brad Lunsford, and Cherronte Watts. Coaches are Tim Kersey, Homer Williams, and David Lunsford.
Deaths during the week: Tommy Gene Clark, 56; John David Foster, 61; Father Daniel Dennis Meltzer, 58; James Talmadge Moore Sr., 77; Mrs. Ruby Watkins Pelt, 76; John Henry Taylor, 79; Everett Henry Waters, 91.
News from 30 years ago:
Rick Ballard has received a resolution passed by the Georgia State Senate in recognition of his service on the local Board of Education.
The Seven Lakes Association landing field on Stark Road is now home to 25 aircraft based there.
Taking part in the Global Food Web project at Rock Eagle this week were Keldrick Crider, Ben Trawick, Joe Rapaport, Michael Haisten, Ofaso Osagie, and Ginickki Crafter.
Hunter’s Soul Food Cafe at 17 Holly Street has opened a new location on Peachtree Street in Flick City.
Deputy Frank Jordan has received recommendation from Gov. Zell Miller and Gov. Ann Richards of Texas after assisting a Texas motorist on Interstate 75.
Georgia Mae Hunnicut of Hillsboro won the grand prize, a freezer, at Central Georgia EMC’s annual meeting.
Deaths during the week: Mark Crawford, 25; Ms. Diamond Chloe Hearn, 88; William Dawson Heath Sr., 68; Mrs. Frances Jamerson Hindley, 80.
News from 40 years ago:
Three employees of the Citizens and Southern Bank of Jackson have earned promotions recently. They are Lawrence Morgan Jr., Susan W. McCart, and Pamela C. Cook.
Jackson’s new 3,300-square-foot fire station will hold an open house on Aug. 30.
Hollis Duke is retiring from Jackson’s A&P Food Store after nearly 30 years of service.
Ronny Cook has been named minister of music and director of youth program for the Jackson First Baptist Church.
According to Randall Gay, headmaster, the Indian Springs Academy will begin its fall term on Aug. 24.
Deaths during the week: Elwyn Earl Blalack, 23; Mrs Eloise Jones Jenkins, 92; Samuel Joseph Smith Jr., 63; John David Dover, 63; Ricky Lane Norris, 18.
News from 50 years ago:
Stanley Maddox has been elected president of the Butts County Lions Club; Millard Daniel and Steve Jett, Vice Presidents; Jimmy Landrum, secretary; George McGahee, treasurer.
The Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. moved Saturday from their old location on North Mulberry Street to their new headquarters building on the Barnesville Highway.
Property owners in the city of Jackson will pay 15 mills in 1971, the same levy as for 1970.
Mrs. Edna Lucile Ross, manager of the Henderson Junior High lunch room, has been named president of the Sixth District G.S.F.S.A.
Raymond Sims has been appointed to the Butts County FHA committee.
At the annual meeting of the Central Georgia EMC, Jamie Kersey was presented a watch upon completing 25 years of service with the co-op.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Ella Bishop, 109; Benjamin Thomas Hinnant; Mrs. Julia Kelly Grier.
