News from 10 years ago:
Just over two months after retirement, former Butts County Community Services Director Billy Singley, a Butts County native and an official known for his fairness, honesty, and attention to detail, suffered a stroke and later died. He was 64.
The 16th Annual Ernest Biles Memorial Golf Tournament teed off Wednesday, Sept. 14, in an effort to raise money for Butts County’s parks and recreation youth sports programs.
The Jackson Jets are a special-needs group out of Jackson High school that will be hitting the football field this fall to play in four organized flag football games.
In remembrance of the 10-year anniversary of 9/11, members of the Jackson High School Key Club recently distributed goody bags to local firefighters and police officers, containing candy and a note thanking the first responders for their service.
President Kelly Dirito and fellow members of the Greater Butts County Lions Club greeted 18E’s District Governor Tim Chisholm; Max Gallman, first vice district governor; Steve Humphries, second vice district governor,; Jeremy Lange of the Global Membership Team, and Claudette Gallman, the chairperson and president of the Griffin Lions Club, at their September lunch meeting.
Thirty local artists entered 67 pieces of are for the Annual Butts County Creates show, co-sponsored by the Arts Council and Exchange Club’s Butts County Fair, making this the largest show in the six-year history of the event. The 1st Place ribbon winners were: Amateur Division, Painting and Drawing: Maxine Allen — Summer Reflections; Amateur Division, Photography: Dru Lester — A Quiet Place to Rest; Amateur Division, Three Dimensional: Renee Press — Jewelry — Angel Heart; Peoples’ Choice Award Amateur Drawing and Painting: Maxine Allen — Foothills Cabin; Professional Drawing and Painting: Bambi Rogers — Sunset; Amateur Photography: Cheryl Hilderbrand — Heartwood; Amateur Three Dimensional: Sharon Fox — Aztec Horse and Cutting Horse Sculptures; Professional Three Dimensional: Tie — Lee Dale — Open Door, and Deryle Lamb — Bluejean Basket; Professional Stained Glass: Bill Rogers — Delta’s first DC-3.
News from 20 years ago:
Butts County citizens celebrated the 2001 United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta’s Campaign Kick-Off on Sept. 25 at the Plantation Lodge in Jackson. Michael Brewer, the 2001 Campaign Cabinet Chair, shared news about Butts County’s goal to raise $130,000 to benefit citizens living and working in Butts County.
North Mulberry Elementary School received a Pay for Performance (PfP) award totaling $94,000 from the Georgia State Board of Education on Sept. 13. NMES is one of 95 schools receiving awards totaling $10,158,000 from the state.
A new Solid Waste and Tire Management ordinance went into effect here recently, and its goal is to make this county clean and safe. The ordinance defines litter, scrap tires, disposal, burning, burial and transportation of all solid waste, use of garbage containers and penalties for violating the new ordinance.
Every student at Henderson Middle School will soon be receiving a new laptop computer to use free of charge. Eighth graders already have their laptops, and sixth and seventh graders will receive their laptops later this week.
Flovilla Mayor Harvey Norris updated the city council at their meeting on Sept. 18 on the status of Indian Springs State Park tying into the city’s water system. Norris received a letter from the state of Georgia saying the engineers’ cost estimate of $50,000 was more than they had expected and they did not have the funds at this time.
After much turnover in recent months, the Jackson Police Department is once again back to full force. The Jackson City Council hired a new officer, William Jackson, at its Sept. 18 regular meeting.
Jenkinsburg Mayor Lanier Burford told the city council at their Sept. 13 meeting that there may finally be some good news concerning the much delayed railroad crossing projects. He said the railroad had almost finished installing their crossing guards and had agreed to kick in another $10,000 toward the completion of the paving.
The Butts County Chapter of the AARP recently donated books to the children in the Butts/Lamar County Preschool Special Education class at Jackson Elementary School. The children were very excited to have a book to take home and enjoy.
City Pharmacy finished in first place in the 11-14-Year-Old Soccer League. Players included Alex Patterson, Alan Burpee, Alyssa Tredo, Brandon Tredo, Chad Griffin, Chase Griffin, Derian Adams, Jessica Richardson, Jon Canavan, Josh Parton, Luke Hawkins, and Tommy Canavan, Coaches are Danny Patterson and Dean Griffin.
Adams Exterior Designs, Inc. finished in first place in the 8-10-Year-Old League. Players include: Aly Kinard, Ashley Phillips, Brad Hatcher, Brent Bonner, Bryce Kinard, Jacob Bagley, Keith Bell, Kyle Staples, Luke Anderson, Megan Lewis, Morgan Phillips, and Victoria Autry. Coach is Jeff Phillips.
Deaths during the week: Ms. Portia Elaine Barlow Brown, 49; William (Rosie) Anderson McCart, 79; Mrs. Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Awtry Young, 59.
News from 30 years ago:
The Jackson City Council has approved plans for a $3,000,000 upgrade of the city’s water treatment system, with financing plans yet to be determined.
The First Baptist Church has issued an unanimous call to the Rev. Danny Hughes of Sylvester to serve as their new pastor.
Becky Russell was chosen Miss Butts County in the beauty pageant held Saturday in the Jackson auditorium. Shelley Lane and Tamara Thurman were first and second runners-up, respectively.
Abbott and Associates Reltay Company, with Rick Abbott, owner, has moved into its new offices on Stark Road.
The Cameo Room Restaurant on north Hwy. 42 in Jenkinsburg is now open for business.
James Cantrell will serve as chairman of the Butts County unit of the Georgia Special Olympics program.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Thelma Lucille Wetherington McDaniel, 80.
News from 40 years ago:
Dr. James C. Howell has been appointed to the Sylvan Grove Hospital Authority, to serve with Rufus Adams, chairman; P.H. Weaver, C.B. Brown, Arthur Lawson, Stanley Maddox, and Margaret McCormick.
Jackson High School VICA members attending a Macon conference this week included Yvonne Deraney, president; Gina Dooley, vice president; Joyce Lewis, secretary; and Cheryl Lofton, reporter.
A Zero Defects winner at Avondale, Swanson Kirk White, has won a three-day drip to Disneyland in Orlando.
Winners in the Tiny Tots contest at the Butts County Fair were Mandy Thomason, Chris Cook, Elizabeth Daniel, and Jimmy Lofton.
Greyhound Lines has requested permission to discontinue service to and from Atlanta on Saturday mornings.
The Atlanta Children’s Theater will present “Dungeons and Gryphons” on Wednesday at the JHS auditorium.
News from 50 years ago:
Carl Funderburk Jr. has been named superintendent of Georgia Power Company’s Valdosta division.
The Towaliga Baptist Church will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for their new educational building on Oct. 10.
Joe Brown Jr. and Tommy Glidewell won the championship flight in Deer Trails’ invitational golf tournament.
The JHS Red Devil band, with Andrew J. Buggs Jr., conducting, played at the half-time ceremonies of the Georgia Tech-Michigan State football game.
Homer L. Williams proved to be the best football prophet of the week, followed by Bill Haisten of Griffin.
C&S Bank has presented a colorful film strip, “How Your Bank Serves You,” to Jackson High School.
Deaths during the week: Judge Harvey John Kennedy Sr., 73; Calvin Clemans, 45.
