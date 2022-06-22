News from 10 years ago:
♦ The Butts County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted, after a closed-door discussion with Development Authority officials, to release $94,000 already dedicated to the authority for the Riverview project under the 2001 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
♦ The biking and hiking trail connecting Indian Springs State Park to Dauset Trails Nature Center, a project that had been in the works for some 10 years, finally opened June 2, to the delight of outdoor enthusiasts.
♦ Dexter Talmadge, a Forsyth businessman, was finally granted a business license by the Flovilla City Council — following three motions — for a bar called Bottoms up Bar and Grill, in the former location of the Locals Cafe at 1637 Ga. Hwy. 42 South.
♦ Isaya Johnson, 15, a rising sophomore at Jackson High School, is waging a campaign to re-open the small skateboard park at the Butts County recreation complex to give local skateboarders a place to gather.
♦ In recognition of National Garden Week, Jackson Mayor Wayne Phillips declared June 6-0 as Garden Week in the city of Jackson with a special proclamation. On hand for the signing were Azalea Garden Club members Alma Abbott, Dottie McMichael, Jane Saunders, and club president Dianne Dooley.
♦ Jackson resident Ted Staples was recently appointed by Georgia Bureau of Investigations Director Vernon Keenan to the post of assistant deputy director at the State Crime Lab. Staples has been employed by the agency for more than 25 years.
♦ The Butts County Men of Action, led by President Curtis L. Gaye, honored a number of local community members during the group’s 36th annual awards banquet this month. Arthur Van Moore was presented with the John George Stewart Award; Jeremy Head was presented with the Minister of the Year award; Tony F. Roberts was presented with the Businessman/Professional of the Year award; Lester Clark was presented with the Community Service Award; recent Jackson High School graduate Cartavia Conley was presented with the BMOA Memorial Award and fellow JHS graduate Jarvis Sheppard received the BMOA/Lawrence and Mary Holland Award.
♦ Mike Parris told the Jackson Progress-Argus last week that he will not be the athletic director at Jackson High School next school year. Josh Lowe will serve as athletic supervisor.
♦ Deaths during the week: Donna Hope Mann Moss, 62.
News from 20 years ago:
♦ The county has received approval from the state of Georgia for new district lines for Butts County Board of Commissioners and Butts County Board of Education. Officials now await pre-clearance from the United States Department of Justice to learn whether or not the lines are truly final or require redrawing.
♦ Both Carmichael Insurance Agency and Brown’s Furniture are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year.
♦ At the recommendation of Butts County Manager Gregory Popham, the Board of Commissioners retained the services of a local architecture and engineering firm to help plan and design the pending county administration building. It’s cost is estimated between $1.82 million and $2.21 million, which will be paid out of the county’s current SPLOST.
♦ The Gordon College Foundation recently awarded scholarships to the following Butts County high school seniors: Jennifer Cochran, Laura Cody, Angela Elaine Hall, Ashley Patterson, Jennifer Merck, and Christina Dell Butzer.
♦ Angelica Davis, a 2002 graduate of Jackson High School, is attending Georgia State University this summer on a Presidential Scholarship. She has also been awarded a scholarship to Loyola University in New Orleans, La.
♦ Stephanie Rivers of Jenkinsburg was among 47 students honored as state winners during the 60th Annual State 4-H Congress in Atlanta this week. Rivers earned a trip to the National 4-H Congress Nov. 29-Dec. 3 in Atlanta. Rivers, daughter of Glen and Deborah Rivers, won in arts and crafts.
♦ Deaths during the week: Charlie D. Akins, 58; Mrs. Linda Jane Burford Harbison, 39; Mrs. Linda Joyce Jobe Johnson, 55; James E. (Jim) Quinn, 71; George Quincy Stromatt Jr., 53.
News from 30 years ago:
There was good news for property owners in the announcement by Tax Commissioner Hilda Ja♦ mes that the 1992 tax rate will be 25.142 mills, as compared to 26.674 last year.
♦ Barry Fincher, warden with the Game and Fish Commission, displayed this week a nine-foot illegal fish basket, which he described as the “largest I’ve ever seen.:♦
♦ The old Flovilla School House sign, now on display at the community center, proclaims “1885-1932, reading, rithing and rithmetic, taught to the tune of a hickory stick.”
♦ Lem and Ruth Watkins celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 28 with a reception at the First Baptist Church.
♦ The building housing the Indian Springs Baptist Church has been deeded to the Butts County Historical Society. The church was founded in 1825 and originally met in a log cabin.
♦ At the 4-H District Project Achievement meet, 32 Butts County 4-H’ers participated and 22 of them won top honors.
♦ Deaths during the week: John Conrad Bolton, 54; Marie Butler, 53; Otto Frix, 71; Roger Dale Sherrell, 31.
News from 40 years ago:
♦ Tax Commissioner Ricky Beauchamp says Butts Countians will see a 17% raise in their tax bills this year.
♦ Value-Mart opened a store in Jackson this week at 922 E. Third Street.
♦ The home of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne♦ Pike on 132 Forrest Avenue was gutted by fire Thursday night. Defective wiring was believed to be the cause.
♦ In the Kiwanis-sponsored Community Walk, Ed Pinckney was awarded a plaque for finishing first and raising the most money; Harvey Hall for being the oldest walker, and Lillie Ann Hall for the being the youngest.
♦ John Jones, of 262 Glen Street, is the King Korn grower, with corn topping out at 10 feet, 2 inches in his garden.
♦ Angelyn Hearn is a sweepstakes winner in the search for a pound of gold in an Atlanta contest sponsored by Dodge trucks.
♦ Deaths during the week: Mrs. Fannie Pope Callaway, 77; Rufus Foster; Aeilan Freeman, 68; Henry G. Laster; Nathaniel Thurman.
News from 50 years ago:
♦ Rev. John Huggins of Highlands has been assigned to the Jenkinsburg Charge, succeeding Rev. Gordon Fincher.
♦ Local 4-H’ers attending the Rock Eagle Council meeting as delegates were Scott Hoard, Tim Todd, Maralyn Ridgeway, Julia Ann Ridgeway, and Rita Smith.
♦ Richard McMullen has been awarded a four-year scholarship to Morehouse College in Atlanta.
♦ Mrs. Asa O’Neal showed this week a two-pound Beefeater tomato she grew in her garden.
♦ Named to the Van Deventer Little Leage All-Star Team were Chuck Heath, Tim Colwell, Bill Fears, Esca Pace, Jim Long, Robert Dawson, Robin Horton, David Peek, Kirk Welch, Wendell Buchanan, Wally Cawthon, Randy Buchanan, Stan Nelson, Hal Latham.
♦ The Towaliga Homemaker’s Club is planning their 50th anniversary celebration this November.
♦ Deaths during the week: Bernard Jewell Maddox, 76; L.L. (Tarbucket) Tolleson, 84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.