News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County Development Authority announced a contractual agreement with Panattoni Development Company, Inc. on Monday. the agreement provides Panattoni with five-year exclusive rights to the 284-acre tract located in Butts and Lamar counties near the intersection of State Highway 36 and I-75, on the property known as Riverview Industrial Park.
Many visitors from the north side of Atlanta and other areas around Georgia found their way to the most impressive man-made landmark in Jackson on hopes of carrying home some of its treasures at bargain prices from the auction at the historic J.R. Carmichael house.
Rising to the challenge of an economy which demands public service and private business alike do more with less, leaders in Butts County called a “Summit” to encourage the various components of the community to pull together.
Joe and Jan Hunter and Truckstop Ministries, Inc. have been a very positive and welcome presence in Butts County for many years. It was no surprise to see a large group of local citizens come together on March 4 to congratulate them at the ribbon cutting and open house marking a tremendous miletone in the growth of Truckstop Ministries.
The Daughtry Elementary School Girls’ Book Club met February 18 to celebrate reading Rainbow Fairies with a tea party. Students dressed up and wore tiaras.
For the second consecutive year, Nick Franklin was named Georgia State Karate Champion for the 12-14-year-old division by the Georgia Karate League at their 20th annual banquet in Duluth on Feb. 20. He trains under Scott Henson, sensei and owner of Jackson Karate Academy. Nick is an 8th grade student at Henderson Middle School and the son of Paul and Sherrie Franklin of Jackson.
The Henderson Middle School baseball team has started off the season at full speed. After four games the Tigers are undefeated and are currently ranked first in their Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League.
The Jackson High Forensics Team did exceedingly well in its first year of full-fledged competition in speech and debate. Junior Jessica Parks was named State Champion at the Georgia Forensics Coaching Association. Three of her teammates — Candice Jordan, Ashley Smith and Catherine Whittemore — also made it to the final round in their categories.
Deaths during the week: Peggy Avala McLeroy Barnett, 67; Dorothy L. Fox, 78; Rev. Jim A. Langley, 82.
News from 20 years ago:
The Jackson United Methodist Church held a ground-breaking ceremony for their new 12,500-square-foot multi-purpose building on Sunday, March 12. Phase one will include classrooms, a combination fellowship hall/recreation center, a kitchen, and a foyer area that could hold up to 250 people if needed.
At a called meeting of the Butts County Board of Commissioners, a unanimous vote was made to enter into a new five-year contract with Pine Ridge Recycling.
Former Flovilla Mayor Louella Connor has been notified by the Board of Governors for the 11Alive Community Service Awards that she has been selected to receive a 2000 Community Service Award.
Butts County has two new members on its Industrial Development Authority: Paul Penn and Gary Pyles.
After a decision last week by officials representing the McIntosh Trail RDC, Georgia Department of Human Resources, and Butts County, Trans Star Transportation of Griffin began public transit and human service transportation service in the McIntosh Trail region March 20.
On March 14, the Jackson-Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Mike’s Auto Glass at 292 Brownlee Road.
In a first-time ever opportunity, several Butts County 4-H members will be part of a special event at Zoo Atlanta. The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) is hosting “A to Z — Agriculture at the Zoo” on March 25-26. On Saturday, Devon Waits, Todd Barber, Julie Mangham and Abby Fletcher will dance with Clovers & Company, a state-wide performing arts group.
Deaths during the week: Jeanice Walker Allen, 47; George Judson Barnes Sr., 71; Elizabeth Ross Harkness, 87; Felton Hall Henderson Sr., 59; Wiley Milton (Quilla) Mangham, 86; May Kimbell Thurston, 99; Lillie LaVaughn Vaughn, 69.
News from 30 years ago:
The VICA team of health occupation students from JHS won first place in district competition. Team members are Christiana Fernandez, Valerie Wilcox, Michelle Franklin, April Collins, Cathy Aly.
McIntosh State Bank is expanding its drive-through lanes from three to five.
Ed Crawford is the new owner of Chuck’s Auto Salvage on Brookwood Avenue.
Fuel City collected $2,578 in the county-wide fund drive to aid victims of muscular dystrophy.
Jackson High’s boys and girls track teams swept the district meet held here Friday with the girls winning 105 points to R.E. Lee’s 29 and the boys scoring 116 points to Mary Persons’ 49 in second place.
Robert Shannon, star player on the JHS basketball team, has been named to the Macon Telegraph and News All-Middle Georgia basketball team.
Deaths during the week: William L. Corley Sr., 65; Lenora Graham; Mrs. Emma Katherine Anthony Riley, 64; Benjamin Tiller, 75; Richard Russell Williamson Sr., 57.
News from 40 years ago:
Dan Wright has been named Youth of the Month by the Jackson Exchange Club.
Rev. and Mrs. Phil DeMore and family will soon occupy the new Methodist parsonage on Briarcliff Road.
Chandra Shaw has won the Community Service Award offered in the Miss Metro Atlanta Teenager Pageant.
Rev. Al Gilbert has accepted a call to the Prairie Creek Baptist Church of Plano, Texas.
Randy Hutcheson has been named Youth Ambassador to the Georgia Jaycees Youth Leadership seminar.
In a five-county cake bake-off for Junior Girl Scouts, Mary Loftin won first place with a chocolate cake and Angie Perry third with banana cake.
Deaths during the week: Weems Wescott Thomas, 56; Mrs. Bertha Lillian Maddox Perdue, 84; Lewis William Hencely, 74.
News from 50 years ago:
A fire Sunday destroyed the home of Mr. and Mrs. Riley Johnson at Indian Springs.
Jackson dancers Phyllis Stodghill, Lindy Mackey and Cindy Brittain are appearing in “The Pied Piper of Hamlin” at Atlanta’s Community Playhouse.
Two Conyers men have been charged with theft of copper wires from REA lines in Butts and Jasper counties.
The 3-ring Hoxie Brothers Circus will be in Jackson April 17, sponsored by the Butts County Jaycees.
Mrs. Ann M. Nelson has been honored by the Atlanta Army Depot for her perfect sick leave record.
The Atlanta Children’s Theater will present Punch’n Judy in the Jackson auditorium on April 2-3.
Deaths during the week: Rolfe H. Johnson, 75; J.E. Bryan, 69; Vester Anthony Lunsford, 19.
