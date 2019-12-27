News of 10 years ago
Subduing a crowd through peaceful means is a useful skill to cultivate. The Jackson City Council showed its ability to do so at its Dec. 15 meeting by lavishly feeding attendants following a swearing in ceremony that preceded adoption of the 2010 city budget. Mayor Charlie Brown and the council were met not with complaints, but understanding and even praise. Jackson's 2010 budget totals $7,835,650.
2009 was a year when Jackson and Butts County said goodbye to a number of community leaders. We know there are others who will be greatly missed in our area, but these are some of the individuals who made a difference for the better in Butts County: Richard Watkins Jr., Arthur Lawson, Willard Patterson Sr., Alfred Daniel Fears, Sara Deraney Brown, M.L. Powell Sr., Danny Hoard, Andy Crumbley.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10 the department managers at Atlanta South I-75 T/A Travel Center presented a check for $3,336.32 to city of Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown. The check is a contribution to Jackson's Can-a-thon and Christmas Stocking Fund; it is a gift from the employees and customers of Atlanta South Travel Center to the people of Butts County. The gift is a tradition of at least the last seven years.
Magnolia Grove Senior House named Ms. Magnolia 2009 and her court at the Holiday Coffee held on Monday, Dec. 21. Chosen as representative of the values of "Magnolias" were Alice McWaters and her court, Nita Ledford and Margaret Ayler.
The Central Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary distributed 200 Christmas gift bags to the residents of Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Doris G. Watts, 93; JoAnn Lawrence Lewis, 72; Iva Kathleen "Kathy" Crawford Simmons Welchel, 57; Christopher "Chris" Shaw Parker, 60.
News of 20 years ago
Members of the Butts County Board of Commissioners met with municipal officials Thursday to discuss options for a landfill operation in the county.
The home of Roy Cook, just south of Jenkinsburg, was completely destroyed by fire Monday morning.
The sale of American Mills to Dundee Mills Inc., both headquartered in Griffin, was announced this week. American Mills is presently operating a manufacturing facility in Jackson.
In their first home games of the season, the JHS basketball teams took a double-header from Greene-Taliaferro, the local girls winning 37-29 and Jackson boys winning 68-35.
A driving course for those 50 years or older is being developed here, thanks to sponsorship by the local AARP chapter.
Reprints of the Butts County History are now available from the William McIntosh Chapter DAR for $35 each.
Deaths during the week: Charles Millard McCrackin, 66; William Jack Plemmons Sr.; Senoia Price; Mrs. Lizzie Goodrum Smith, 95; Mrs. Tommie Mae Goens Spencer, 58; Mrs. Inez Holder Stodghill, 42.
News of 30 years ago
The C&S Bank of Jackson has made a donation of $3,000 to the Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Martin Ridgeway has been named plant superintendent of the Gold Kist Feed Company in Jasper, Ala.
The McRae Coca-Cola Bottling Co. has been sold to a firm in Dallas, Texas. The plant was establised in 1900 by Henry Frank Thaxton, a Jackson native.
Much of Butts and Spalding counties had an electrical blackout for about an hour Monday as one of the main feeder lines became inoperative.
The local AARP chapter has given Sylvan Grove Hospital $100 to assist in its food drive.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Gladys Mae Kelly Henderson, 87; Mrs. Mary Irene Turner Morris; Mrs. Julia Mae Hodges Harris, 79.
News of 40 years ago
Charlie C. Goss will celebrate his 106th birthday Jan. 17 at the Westbury Medical Care Home in Conyers.
Carol Barron of Macon and Lucy Tu of Phnom-Penh, Cambodia, will serve two months as teacher interns at Jackson High School.
Hoke Copeland, of the Flint River Council for the past 17 years, will join the Atlanta Area Scout Council.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Reeves celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Dec. 14.
The Westbury Medical Care Home in Conyers is being expanded from 110 to 168 beds.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club, with 97.4 percent of members in attendance, ranked fourth in the state in that category.
Deaths during the week: William Miles Gallman, 85; William Franklin E'Dalgo, 85; Joseph Jackson Sutton, 80.
News of 50 years ago
C.B. Littlefield has been named principal of Jackson High School; Lee Roy O'Neal principal of Jackson Elementary and N.E. Walker principal of Henderson High and Elementary School.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. O'Neal was almost completely destroyed by fire Monday night.
The "Qwik Kurb" in the rear of the bus station, with Billy Leverette, owner, will open Friday,
The JHS debate teams placed third in district competition, with Ben Garland and Charles Campbell on the affirmative team and Angelyn Sims and Donnie Faulkner on the negative.
T.T. Patrick and T.H. Price will be installed as deacons Sunday in services at the Jenkinsburg Baptist Church.
Winners in the 4-H Club baking competition were Ann Cook, muffins, and Nancy Wilkes, biscuits.
Deaths during the week: Edward Mitchell, 86; Mrs. Zelda Wilder; Henry Wise.