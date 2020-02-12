News of 10 years ago:
One-time local youth mentor Jamal Watts was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation last week by Superior Court Judge Bill Fears. Watts was charged with commission of three burglaries, two aggravated assaults and robbery.
Wednesday, Feb. 3 was National Signing Day for high school seniors accepting offers to play college football. At Jackson High School, the families of six members of the Red Devil football team gathered to help their young men complete paperwork and celebrate the opportunities they have earned. Quint McKibben signed to play at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. Jamal Aquil signed an agreement with Shorter College in Rome. Mondarious Head committed to play football at Ft. Valley State College and University in Ft. Valley. Charlie Aly made official his acceptance of an offer to play football at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Col.
Joyce Rowe, principal of Daughtry Elementary School, received the Reading Leadership Award at the Juanita Abernathy Awards Presentation held Jan. 24 at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Flint River Council of the Boy Scouts of America, in partnership with Publix Supermarkets, Inc., launched its 2010 Scouting for Food campaign, the nation’s largest single-day food drive.
Deaths during the week: Barbara Ann Heath Rutledge, 65; Elizabeth Anne Moore Wilson “Beth” Wallace, 59; Willie Rodney Hicks; Barbara Ann Saylor Daniel, 84.
News of 20 years ago:
The classic struggle between irresistible force and immovable object was played out in downtown Jackson last week as a demolition crew took the old Stewart Furniture Building down brick-by-brick, wall-by-wall to make room for a city parking lot.
An ice storm postponed the dedication of the new Henderson Middle School, but the sun was shining on Sunday, Feb. 6 for the rescheduled event.
Begun in 1974, the Jackson-Butts County Child Development Foundation was organized by Rev. Walter C. James. Samuel Johnson has been with the organization for 15 years and now acts as its director and on Sunday, Feb. 6, Johnson cut the ribbon on the CDF’s new building.
Harry Marett of Butts County was recently reappointed by the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission to serve on the Towaliga Soil and Water Conservation District board.
Deaths during the week: Ms. Wilma C. Bridges, 64; Miss Jessica L. McCarty, 13.
News of 30 years ago:
A tornado ripped through the Towaliga area of Butts County early Saturday morning, doing most damage to the home and yard of Howard and Jessie Renfroe, who live off Lee Maddox Road.
American Refuse Control of Jackson has filed suit against the county commission over the denial of a rezoning request.
Doris Crowe has joined the team of ERA-Dover Realty in Jackson.
Ron Allen has been named a Master Tree Farmer by the American Forest Council.
Loy Hutcheson has joined the J.B. White Properties Company as an associate broker.
Mary Henderson has won the grand prize in Giant Mart’s “Live Free for a Month” sweepstakes. Winners of other prizes include Barbara Young, Joe King Jr., Martha Morton, Stephanie Shannon, Vera Allen.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie B. Douglas, 62; Andrew Olin Edwards, 49; Mrs. Mary Will Greer.
News of 40 years ago:
Dr. Samuel Garcia has joined the Sylvan Grove staff as an obstetrician-gynecologist.
JHA VICA club members winning prizes in area competition at North Clayton High School include Kelly Collier, Raymond Yancey, Trinia Smith, Chris Carpenter, Cindy Stewart, Joseph Hicks, Marsana White, Betsy Collier, Kathy Thompson, Jeff Hurst, Dana Griffeth.
Josephine Hooten has won the same DAR essay contest in Muscogee County that her mother, Mrs. Patricia Parrish Hooten, won at JHS in 1965.
Jeff Butterworth has been named FFA Member of the Week.
Ted McMichael has been named head football coach at Monroe Academy.
Members of Co-Ed-UY made valentines at school and donated proceeds to the local Heart Fund Drive.
Deaths during the week: James Monroe Tingle; Mrs. Martha Mills Jones, 73; Jack McCullough, 60.
News of 50 years ago:
Arson is suspected in the fire that destroyed the old Indian Springs Consolidated building.
Pamela Kay Anderson has been named Butts County’s STAR Student for 1970.
Heading the local United Appeal fund drive will be C.L. Sanvidge, president; Donald Folsom, Grover Arline and Miss Georgie Watkins, vice presidents; David P. Ridgeway, Mrs. Debbie Daniel, secretary.
John Douglas Coleman was named an Honor Agent for the Griffin district of the Liberty National Life Insurance Co.
Perry Ridgeway has won the Exchange Club’s Leadership award and a 4-H scholarship award.
Milford E. Taylor has succeeded J.D. Zachary Jr. as superintendent of the Lloyd Shoals hydroelectric plant.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Pearl Griffeth Morgan, 76; Harry Bob Butner, 56.
