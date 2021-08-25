News from 10 years ago:
The search for Butts County’s next school superintendent continues, with a Board of Education meeting scheduled for Aug. 29 to review applications and select individuals to interview for the position. According to Board of Education Chairman Ernest Battle, 38 applications have been received.
Butts County’s computer system was hacked earlier this month, allowing thieves to wire money out of county offers, said County Administrator Alan E. White. He declined to disclose the amount of money illegally transferred.
Bob Ryan, president and CEO of Atlanta South 75 Travel Center, was awarded the Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) State Volunteer Award on Aug. 18. The award acknowledges the hard work and generosity of those involved in community youth services.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion on Covington Street on Aug. 17. At approximately 11:30 p.m., three suspects entered the residence wearing black ski masks and demanded money from the victim, making off with about $400.
United Bank announced Monday that William “Pete” Malone and Bruce Bartholomew will join the organization in Jackson. Malone will join United Bank as chairman of its Jackson division. Bartholomew will join the bank as Director of Business Development in Jackson.
Jenkinsburg officials aren’t sure how long it has been since Jenkinsburg had a municipal court, but council members are planning to restart one — in Jackson. The city of Jenkinburg plans to ask Jackson officials to hold Jenkinsburg Municipal Court in the city of Jackson’s court building, using the Jackson judge and clerk.
Pastor Leonard Ross of the United Bible Church on Third Street in Jackson recently grew a 60-pound watermelon in his garden. He said this is his second year growing a garden.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Edna Dennis Thompson, 90; Mrs. Rosalind Kimbell Washington, 68; Katherine Ann “Kathy” Eberhardt, 57.
News from 20 years ago:
The Jackson Progress-Argus was named the Butts County Business of the Year at the 2001 Chamber of Commerce Picnic. Gene Singley of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office was named Employee of the Year.
The Butts County Hospital Authority renewed the lease on Sylvan Grove Hospital with Tenet HealthSystem SGH, Inc., for another five years. The lease is basically the same as the previous one, except for a $20,000 yearly rent increase.
A moratorium on new applications for beer and wine licenses in Butts County came to an end last week with the approval of a new ordinance governing their issuance and guidelines.
On Aug. 20, a city of Jackson police officer pled guilty to sexual battery and simple battery. The charges stem from two incidents in which Chris Powell, 28, made physical contact with a 15-year-old girl. Neither incident occurred while Powell was in uniform or in his patrol car or on duty for the JPD.
Butts County is preparing for another March to the Sea that will likely bring scores of Northerners, Southerners, Westerners, and foreigners through town. Butts County will be part of a new Georgia Civil War Heritage Trail, a series of historic markers tracing events of the Civil War in the state which can be followed by cars and tour buses.
Theresa and Steven Urbano have been volunteering in Butts County for six years. They donate their time at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, Turtle Cove Women’s Club, and the Jackson Lake Homeowners Association. In addition, Theresa has helped the Monticello Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and presents puppet shows locally.
Flovilla Mayor Harvey Norris advised the city council at a recent meeting that he had been contacted by officials from the Indian Springs State Park, who wanted a cost study done to research the feasibility of the park becoming a customer of the city’s water system. Norris said the study was done and the cost to the park would be around $50,000.
Butts County Coroner Ralph Wilson has added a Deputy Coroner to his staff. Tommy Ingram, an EMT who served as Fire Chief at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center, was sworn in by Butts County Probate Judge Vickie Johnston on Aug. 27.
Local girls who brought home honors and awards from the Princess Pageants 2001 Georgia State Finals June 29-July 1 in Atlanta include Caitlin VanderVen, Brittany Woodruff, Rebecca McCollum, Brittany Elizabeth Moss, Mcacie Woodruff, Alexis Epperson, Crystal Aly, Maci Morgan, Bethany Lipscomb, Lexxus Clayton, Tasha Young, Destin Barnes, Alivia Lewis, Haley Whitmire, Shermiya Maddox, Alyssa Storey, Autumn Biles, Mackenzie Epperson, and Ashley Beach.
Deaths during the week: Master Taylor Trent Bowen III; Miss Lois Colwell, 93; Mrs. Margaret Louise Daniels, 84; Robert M. (Robbie) English, 86; Wesley J, Miller Sr., 75.
News from 30 years ago:
The 40th annual Butts County Fair will be held Sept. 17-21 at the Exchange Club’s fairgrounds in Jackson.
New officers to serve the Exchange Club of Jackson include Mark Cawthon, president; Mike Polka, president-elect; William Mullis, Vice President; Mark Cook, treasurer; Richard Brooks, secretary.
And old ledger has been discovered which shows the American Water Softener Company contracted in June 1914 with the city of Jackson to build a gravity filter water tank for $1,000.
George Tate begins his 30th year with the Butts County School System this fall as principal of Henderson Middle School.
Announcement was made this week that Bruce Harper has purchased the Jackson Flower Shop.
Lou Ann and Mark Cook have been named the Exchangite and Exchangette of the Year by their peers.
Deaths during the week: Billy Eugene Hester Jr., 31; Mrs. Eunice Hoard Johnson, 95; Ms. Nealy McEver.
News from 40 years ago:
Lynne Duke was named Miss Butts County of 1981 in a beauty contest at the Butts County Fair.
For the fifth straight year, the city of Jackson will not levy a tax on personal or real property owned by city residents.
Nine JHS members of the VICA chapter served as hosts during the National Skill Olympics held in Atlanta. They were Chris Deraney, Larry Deraney, Ed Pinckney, Susan Fletcher, Cheryl Loftin, Yvonne Deraney, Gina Dooley, Randy Hutcheson, and Scott Folsom.
Serving the FFA chapter at JHS this year will be Dennis Whittington, president; Wiley Goodman, Vice President; Angela Smith, secretary; Kim Ward, treasurer.
Bill Royston of Lilburn won the McIntosh Road Race on Saturday, with Ken Van Hoy of High Falls second, and Bruce Hicks of Jackson third.
Selina Jones attended the summer Youth Employment Training Program in Clarksville.
Deaths during the week: Parks W. Watkins, 78; Mrs. Frances Spruce Butler.
News from 50 years ago:
Denny O’Neal and Frank Forehand are heading the drive at the United Methodist Church of Jackson to raise $100,000 for its building program.
Mark Kapiloff announced this week that the Kym Company will open a plant in the old Dovedown building.
Howell L. (Nub) Cook has been named a deputy sheriff of Butts County.
Those taking part in a water show at Turner’s Marinea were Kim and Billy Schroeder, Alice and John Potts, Jim Corley and John Merritt.
B.R. Lane showed some peas this week of the September variety that measured 14 inches in length.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Conley on the Fincherville Road was completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Helene Barnes Quick, 73; Mrs. Irene Gilmore Lavender, 88; Mrs. N.K. Vickers, 92.
