News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County Health Council has approved a plan to support Southside Medical Center in Atlanta, a Federally Qualified Health Center, in its expansion of services to Butts County. For almost two years, the Health Council has been seeking a way to provide primary health care to citizens who are not insured or are underinsured in Butts County.
The Sylvan Grove Fall Health Fair was held on Sept.23 at the Butts County Administration Building at 625 West Third Street in Jackson. Nearly 200 people came to get health screenings and consultations.
Jackson High School announced the homecoming king and queens during halftime of Friday’s game against Locust Grove. Jasmine Smith was crowned the 2010 Homecoming Queen. Dusty Parris was crowned Homecoming King, and Brittany Woodruff was crowned Jackson High School Senior Queen.
The Skipstone Academy football team from Griffin made school history on Sept. 10 as it captured its first win ever, This is the second year for the school to have a football team and the first year for Nick Elliott, 22, a former offensive lineman for the Jackson High School Red Devils, to be head coach.
St. Mark Masonic Lodge No. 406 hosted a Community and Family Fun Day on the grounds of its facility at 224 Brownlee Road in Jackson on Saturday, Sept. 11.
A missing Jackson woman, who was reportedly last seen on Sept. 4 in Fort Valley, has been the subject of a search by Butts County authorities. The Butts County Sheriff’s Office was searching Friday in Peach County for 56-year-old Angela Gilbert.
A Flovilla man will face charges in Butts County after being accused of holding a woman captive for several hours Sunday, and fleeing in her vehicle. Ulysses Johnson, 58, was arrested in Twiggs County on several charges after a tracking device on the vehicle helped authorities locate him.
The 15th annual Ernest Biles Golf Tournament, held on Sept. 15, raised over $19,000, which will benefit Butts County Parks and Recreation youth sports programs.
Seven students who completed high school graduation requirements during the summer were announced during the September meeting of the Butts County Board of Education. They are James Askew, Tony Boswell, Matthew Cook, Ashley Harmon, Kimberly Hosford, William Hutcherson, and Kelci Jones. The students were all members of the Class of 2010, except for Hosford, who returned from the Class of 2004 to complete graduation requirements and receive her high school diploma.
The Jackson High School Class of 1960 held its 50th Reunion on Sept. 18. Class members who attended are Tommy Armstrong, Willene Holloway Batchelor, Patsy Kitchens Blankenship, Harvey “Butch” Bohannon, Doug Bryant, Larry Burford, Rodney Byrd, Charles Campbell, Nellie Jo Enlow Ford, Rosemary Mayfield Gibbs, Emily Kersey Hamlin, Dolly Ann Hodges, Dianne Edwards Holloway, Sandra Allen Jones, Cary Kelly, Gerald Kersey, Peggy Heath Knight, Patricia Long, Carol Gray Maddox, Marvin Mangham, Murry Moncrief, Billy Pelt, Martha Ann Cook Pulliam, Wayne Smith, Bennie Thurston, Marks Towles Jr., Darrel Whidby, Billy Whitaker, and Mickey Williamson.
The Jackson High School Students of the Month for August are Alyssa Watson, 9th grade; Amelia Duke, 10th grade; Sierra Parker and David Morris, 11th grade; and Zach Cook, 12th grade. Teacher of the Month is Brooke Jones (PE Dept.), and the Staff Member of the Month is Martye Ailing (Technology Support).
Beatrice “Bea” Rape was born in Henry county, across from where a police station now stands, on Sept. 18, 1910, and grew up in the McDonough area when Henry County was filled with cotton field and dirt roads. In a new outfit and a corsage, Rape recently walked into the activity room of the Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson to celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends.
Katherine Allen-Coleman, a nationally known artist who has resided in ButtsCounty for the last 12 years, shared her expertise at framing finished works of art in a workshop at the
Jackson-Butts County Public Library on Sept. 23.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Frances Brooks Middleton, 79; Elizabeth Tucks, 76.
News from 20 years ago:
An investigation by the Georgia State Patrol into an operation that provided fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses has led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Jenkinsburg resident. Adrian Usher was arrested on Sept. 9 when he arrived for work in Forest Park. Usher faces one felony count of violating his oath of office for allegedly tipping off a friend who was under investigation.
In March of this year, in an effort to help control growth and help the county develop properly, the Butts County Board of Commissioners passed a moratorium that halted all residential rezoning in the county for nine months. At a called meeting last week, the BOC voted unanimously to extend that moratorium until the first of next year due to the new future land use plan not being ready.
At their meeting on Sept. 19, the Flovilla City Council passed a resolution calling for a special election to fill the seat of Councilman Horace Holland, who has resigned, and for the citizens to vote on distilled spirits by the drink. The council also voted to appoint Curtis Jenkins as the new city attorney.
The Friends of Guatemala Mission want to thank the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Jackson community for enabling them to help the needy in that impoverished country. They feel their trip in July was a complete success, but there is still much to be done.
On Sept. 21, Mrs Vivian Funderburk Hightower of Flovilla celebrated her 100th birthday. A dinner was held in her honor at the Flovilla United Methodist Church on Sept. 23.
The Butts County Democratic Committee, at a called meeting on Sept. 20, voted to give financial assistance to local Democratic candidates Kay Pippin, candidate for State Representative, and Sheriff Gene Pope, candidate to succeed himself as Sheriff.
Garrett Washington, a 10-year-old Butts County resident, competed in Joe Corley’s Batle of Atlanta Karate Tournament on Sept. 9. He brought home the first place trophy in sparring and second place trophy in the form division.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Trenia Elliott Bullock, 54; Dwayne Allen James Sr., 39; Mrs. Mary Irene Goins Hones, 71; Mrs. Ida Head Mangham, 47; Ryan Marshall Moser, 25.
News from 30 years ago:
In a straw poll taken to determine whether Butts County should own the proposed landfill, 269 voted yes and 24 no.
The Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission was wrestling with requests for rezoning of agricultural land to manufacturing and the location of two proposed rock quarries in the northeastern section of the county.
Plant Manager Ken Darnell of American Woodmark has outlined plans for a 35,000-square-foot addition to the Jackson plant, which was located here six years ago.
ERA-Dover Realty announces the hiring of Tamler Arlene Rumfelt to its staff.
Richard Ballard of Haisten Funeral Home has been named Boss of the year by the Jackson Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Youngsters at Playtime Learning Center are participating in the national Operation Cookie Drive by mailing two boxes of cookies to our armed forces serving in the Persian Gulf.
News from 40 years ago:
On Saturday, Oct. 11, the cornerstone will be laid for St. John’s Lodge No. 45, the new Masonic home on Highway 16 West.
Dr. Robert E. Bell Jr. announced this week that he is closing his family practice clinic on Covington Street.
Henry Hilderbrand has been installed as president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club; Jim Trimble, Pete Malone and Kenneth Fortson, vice presidents; Sandy Sanvidge, secretary; David Haisten, treasurer.
Twenty-one lay people from Tampa, Fla. will spend the weekend in the Stark community and lead a series of services at the Stark United Methodist Church.
Burglars struck over the weekend at Henderson Junior High and Elementary Schools, getting only eight dollars for their efforts.
New officers to serve the Jackson High VICA Club include Chris Deraney, president; Ed Pinckney, vice president; Theresa Patterson, secretary; Nancy Johnson, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Walter Clifford Futral Sr., 81; Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Post Holston, 77; Mrs. Lillie Stewart Goff, 89; Mrs. Eva Mae Polk, 79.
News from 50 years ago:
Miss Grace Garlington, retired from Central Georgia EMC, has been named Butts County’s Woman of the Year.
Mike Peck proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with George A. Limbocker Jr. winning the second prize.
Stanley Maddox has been named president of the Little League; W. Herman Cawthon, vice president; Johnny Colwell, secretary, Mrs. Jean Barnes, treasurer.
Work is expected to begin within two weeks on 52 low rent housing unites in Jackson in the Oakland Circle — Jackson waterworks area.
Mrs. Mervyn Pope, local draft board secretary, reports that 185 is the highest drawn number here and that those with higher numbers will be placed in a lower draft priority group.
Two Butts County boys, L. Cpl. Jamison Norsworthy and Sgt. Jimmy Barfield, were recently reunited in Vietnam.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Nancy Cochran Holloway, 90; Clyde Jefferson Cross, 57; John Robert Washington.
