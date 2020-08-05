News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Education announced during its monthly meeting on Aug. 2 that the scheduled Code of Ethics hearing regarding board member Linda Godin was cancelled after an agreement was reached between the board attorney and Godin’s attorney.
Officials with Butts County government and Southern Crescent Technical College broke ground Tuesday on a $317,000 project to developing a training range for those in the college’s commercial driver’s license program.
The members of the Flovilla City Council, Mayor Harvey Norris, and employees of Flovilla invited all of the citizens of the city to a “Back 2 School Event” at Lake Flovilla on July 31.
When the old Jackson Primary Elementary/High School buildings on Franklin Street and Woodland way were demolished in late 2009, certain buildings were retained, including the Rufus Adams Auditorium and the gymnasium, which have both continued to be in regular use. The Media Center and front offices, and the front wing of classrooms at 218 Woodland Way, also remain. The Media Center and its adjacent space have taken on new life over the last few months as the Butts County School System’s Ernest Battle Professional Development Center.
The World Cup had been over for a couple of weeks, but soccer was still on the minds of 28 Butts County youth, who spent last week learning the skills needed to compete in what is widely considered the world’s most popular sport. Instructors from England coached Challenger Sports’ British Soccer Camp at the Butts County Recreation Department July 26-30.
The 2010 Butts County Parks and Recreation Department 11-12 All-Star Softball Team is Ashley Coffee, Amelia Dodson, Emily Farquhar, Morgan Lunsford, Aruykah Malave, Mia Perkins, Cherika Pye, Sarah Roberts, Alesha Robinson, Mia Sims, Victoria Smith, Marli Sullivan, and Zakierra Webb. Head coach is Bobby Sullivan.
The 2010 Butts County Parks and Recreation Department 9-10 All-Star Baseball Team is Brett Bush, Bailey Cawthon, Antavius Grier, Michael Johnson, Jake Maddox, Drew Moore, Devin Smith, To’ Smith, Austin Staggers, Antravion Strickland, Taylor Cameron, and Brady Walker. Head coach is Jimmy Johnson and assistant coaches are Henry Smith and Tim Cawthon.
The 2010 Butts County Parks and Recreation Department 9-10 All-Star Softball Team is Taniah Brown, Montana Carter, Kaylee Frye, Kylie Garner, Katie Maddox, Shelby Martin, Andrea McCord, Aaliyah Morgan, Shacoriah Sims, Kendra Taylor, Carlesica Usher, Makayla Varnadoe, and Zoe Watts. Head coach is Terrie Morgan.
The 2010 Butts County Parks and Recreation Department 13-14 All-Star Softball Team is Kameisha Ball, Jessica Fitch, Katie Gafford, Carolyn Harkness, Shannon Holland, Anna Jones, Carla Martin, Shelby Moody, Jayla Perkins, Heather Pollard, and D’Nesha Willis. Head coach is Jim Jones.
Deaths during the week: Clifford J. Strickland, 87; James Harry Ridgeway, 92; Master Maxx Tyree Richards.
News from 20 years ago:
Jackson is losing a second major industry in less than a year. The Georgia Box facility on State Route 42 will close Sept. 30.
The Butts County School System honored Martha Jo McMahon by naming her 2000-2001 Teacher of the Year.
The Butts County Community Service Department is nearing the end of work on its updated Future Land Sue Map for Buts County. The map will be used in the used in the future to determine zoning issues through the year 2025. The conservative population projection for Butts County then is 48,714 people, more than double the current county population.
Sylvan Grove Hospital held a surprise birthday party on Friday, July 28. Elizabeth Watkins was honored by approximately 50 well wishers on the occasion of her 85th birthday.
Carolina Dawn Watts, daughter of Jeff and Linda Watts of Jackson, will be attending Pepperdine University School of Law in Malibu, Cal. this fall. She is a 1996 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2000 graduate of the University of Georgia with a double major in English and Speech Communications.
Alexis L. Goetz of Jackson was among the 2,240 graduates of Auburn University who were awarded their degrees during spring commencement ceremonies on June 10.
More than 100 local parents and their children had a chance to participate in four Safety Carnivals spread around the county, thanks to the Butts County Life Enrichment Team and volunteer 4-H members. The 4-H’ers taught various safety lessons in Flovilla, Jenkinsburg, and two events in Jackson.
After a week in helmet and shorts, the Jackson Red Devils took to the valley this week in full pads for two-a-days. Former Jackson High and Citadel star lineman Dary Myricks has been working with the team this summer on a volunteer basis. Head Coach Mike Paris hopes they can work things out for him to coach full time.
Ann Marie Holzinger, Girl Scout Groop 218, was invited to participate in Cookie Brigade 2000 at Pine Valley Girl Scout Camp. She sold 477 boxes of cookies to qualify.
Caitlin VanderVen, who is currently Tiny Miss Butts County, recently represented Butts County in the Georgia State Finals. She was chosen as a covergirl finalist and was featured in the Georgia State Pageant Book. Caitlin also received a plaque for being photogenic. She is the daughter of Derek and Tracie VanderVen of Butts County and the granddaughter of Richard and Betty Jones of Butts County.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sheryl West Beam, 52; Joseph A. Hoard, 81.
News from 30 years ago:
The city of Jackson continued its no ad valorem tax policy for another year in its meeting Monday night. Mayor Wilson Bush reported that the city of Jackson was in excellent financial shape.
Fire either partially or totally destroyed three Butts County residences last week. They were Bill McDonald on Weldon Road, James Watson in the Watkins/Hutcheson subdivision, and Perry Bassett on South River Road.
The Burdettes are truly tennis champions. Andy Burdette won the 12 and under state title recently at Tifton. Dr. Alan and Judy Burdette recently won the 35 and older state mixed double championships, and Judy Burdette also won the state championship in the 35 and older category.
Representing Butts County in the 4-H BB gun competition were Matt Crile and Bragg Vaughn.
JHS court star Barrett Hoard has signed to play for Clayton State.
Deaths during the week: Joel S. Cawthon, 61; Mrs. Helen T. Daniel, 75; Ralph Eberhardt, 75; Rodney Stewart Gray Jr., 76; Mrs. Gisela Heilscher Haubitz; Cled Moss, 88; Miss Doris Singley, 64; George Zanders.
News from 40 years ago:
The Rev. A. Edwin Ayers Jr. will become pastor of the Jackson Presbyterian Church on Aug. 17.
Charles E. McCrackin has been named director of the Butts County Emergency Medical Services.
Mr. and Mrs. E. Powell Colwell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27.
Rhonda Hutcheson in Arizona and Kimberly Nelson in Ohio are serving as student missionaries for the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board.
The Jackson girls softball team won third place out of 216 teams participating. Team members include Belinda Thurston, Kim Myrick, Michelle Price, Julie Dennard, Karen Cavender, and Carol Boan.
The Exxon gas station at Hwy. 16 and I-75 was robbed of about $380 Monday night by a masked man.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Bessie Ruth Foster Jarrell.
News from 50 years ago:
Joe B. Taylor, president of the Fort Oglethorpe State Bank, will be president of McIntosh State Bank on Sept. 1.
Dr. Van Fletcher, prominent Chattanooga surgeon and native of Butts County, is the new secretary-treasuer of Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Tennessee.
Jimmie Earnhart has completed 25 years of service as a lineman with Central Georgia EMC.
Rita Smith represented Butts County 4-H’ers at the North Georgia Forestry Camp at Pine Mountain this week.
C. Alton Colwell has been promoted to vice president and cashier of McIntosh State Bank.
Jackson First Baptist Church just held its largest Vacation Bible School ever, with 231 enrolled and average daily attendance of 175.
Deaths during the week: Jack Folds, 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.