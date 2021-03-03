News from 10 years ago:
Butts County deputies arrested eight people, and cited 18 others, during a raid last week at Locals Cafe in Flovilla. Authorities said the restaurant and bar had neither a license to sell alcohol by the drink, nor a permit to serve food. Just days before the authorities closed in, the city of Flovilla yanked its business license.
Jackson Postmaster Douglas Gray and Route 4 mail carrier Maria Barnes both recently celebrated 25 years with the United States Postal Service.
Jackson High School students competed in the Science Olympiad for the first time on Feb. 19. The Jackson team places 10th out of 15 teams in its division overall, and had one team of students to place 4th and another team to place 6th.
Citing discrepancies in the proposals for the Worthville Fire Station rebuilding project, the Butts County Board of Commissioners decided to table a vote on awarding a contract for construction, then decided to re-bid the project entirely.
The members of the Mimosa Garden Club of Jackson recently donated a Little Gem Magnolia tree for the grounds of the Jackson-Butts County Public Library at 436 East College Street, in honor of Arbor Day 2011.
At the Butts County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 14, officials recognized Butts County Firefighter/EMT Foster Fears for 30 years of service to the county.
Nineteen Jackson High School students who are members of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) recently qualified to compete at the HOS State Leadership Conference Mar. 3-5 in Athens.
Charles Rutledge won a raffle for a S.C.A.R .308 rifle, The raffle, with support from McLaurin Graphics, Section 8, and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, was to benefit the National Criminal Enforcement Association.
The Azalea Garden Club installed its new officers on Feb. 15 at the Butts County Exchange Club Building. The new officers are Dianne Dooley, president; Jean Driggers, vice president; Celida Spencer, secretary; Katie Kilby, treasurer; and June McEwen, parliamentarian.
Senior Maintenance Ranger Eddie Dumas of Indian Springs State Park was recently presented with the State Customer Service Award for Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites.
The Butts County 11-12 Boys Basketball All-Stars defeated Morgan County and Green County on Feb. 20-28 in the 6th District Basketball Tournament and qualified for the State All-Star Tournament in Blue Ridge on March 4. The team includes Jamarkius Bowden, Jeffery Burley, Antavius Grier, Dorian Johnson, Tyrik Mitchell, Derrick Ogletree, Nicholas Perkins, Jeremiah Saunders, Dustin Singleton, and Jacorrin Smith.
The Butts County 9-10 Boys Basketball All-Stars include Dylan Brake, Marquise Franklin, Tyshim Free, Jaylen Goodrum, Kobie Goulden, Jaylan Grier, Traylan Jones, Jeferian Roberts, Namiyun Smith, and Tyquavious Watts.
The Butts County 11-12 Girls Basketball All-Stars defeated Putnam County in the 6th District Tournament on Feb. 24 and will advance to the state tournament on March 4 in Rabun County. The team includes Synovia Bland, Taniah Brown, Desani Holloman, Mia Perkins, Alesha Robinson, Shacoriah Sims, Mariah Sims, and Arrion Smith.
Deaths during the week: Mildren Colvard Eusery, 60; Duane Fredrick Lower, 81; Betty Jane Leatherman Delauter, 84; Bobby Dean Wise, 55; Emmaline Barnett Nolan, 80.
News from 20 years ago:
With a 4-0 vote, the Jackson City Council approved a distilled spirits license for Bronco’s Restaurant.
Jackson Elementary School students collected more than 100,000 pennies ($1,072.46) to purchase a bullet proof vest for Butts County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Deputy Robbie.
Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies confiscated a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice and approximately 10 kilos of suspected marijuana as the result of a traffic stop on I-75 on Feb. 17. Taken into custody were Andrew Wei-Teo Lean, 22, and Willie Frank Bryant, both from Detroit, Mich.
The city of Flovilla held their Arbor Day program on Feb. 23 at City Hall. This year’s program and tree dedication honored the memory of former mayor and council member Robert Smith.
Jean Dodson, who has been serving as associate administrator at Sylvan Grove Hospital since 1999, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.
Larry Hodges was honored by his fellow city employees at a retirement party on Feb. 14. Hodges retired after working for the city of Jackson for 33 years.
Jimmy Adams of Jackson has been selected to serve on the Georgia Agribusiness Council Board of Directors. Adams is the co-owner of Adams-Briscoe Seed Company in Jackson.
Byrd Garland, PC, is merging with a McDonough and Stockbridge law firm, Smith, Welch and Brittain. Garland will become a partner, but will continue to maintain this office in Jackson. He has practiced law in Jackson for more than 25 years.
The Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary, in the year 2000, raised $9,400 for Sylvan Grove Hospital. The money will be used to purchase five recliner chairs for patients’ rooms, refurbish the hospital lunchroom and to purchase tables for the hospital and auxiliary functions at the hospital.
Recipients of the 2001 Robert Van Devender Community Service Awards and Butts County Recreation Department Hall of Fame inductees are Volunteers: Pat and Ernest Biles, Jesse Duffey, Tony Grant, and Bennie Fletcher. Sports and Life: Billy Turner. Team Sponsor: City Pharmacy.
Jackson Red Devil star linebacker Carlos Morgan recently signed with Marshal University, and quarterback John Grier signed with Georgia Southern University.
Deaths during the week: Clyde Gilbert Ballard, 61; Travis Bernard Maddox, 83.
News from 30 years ago:
Butts County’s unemployment rate rose from an adjusted rate of 7.9% to in December to 9.2% in January.
The city of Jackson is preparing for one of its brightest Christmases ever. Fifty giant snowflakes, six feet tall, have been received and will give the city a gala touch during the holiday season.
Chris Mercer has been named the new department head for the city of Jackson’s Electric Department.
Dr. Sumant G. Patel of Griffin has joined Westbury Medical Care Home as its attending physician.
Barbara Broome is the lucky winner of a microwave oven in Badcock’s latest sweepstakes.
Beverly’s Nursery and Day Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week upon the opening of its new addition.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lillie Maude Akins, 67; Sammy Lee Head; Ms. Kathy Sue Cook Herbert, 39; Mrs. Done E. (Louise) Woods.
News from 40 years ago:
Jackson postmaster Joe Harrison announces that after this week, box holders will not be getting delivery of Sunday mail anymore.
Jenny’s Jeans Shop, located at 220 East Third Street, next door to Dee’s Beauty Shop, is Jackson’s newest business.
Census figures indicate that Butts County had a population gain of 2,904 during the past decade. Its growth rate of 27.5% ranked it 30th among the state’s 159 counties.
Butts County’s schools and training center will hold their annual Special Olympics on March 20. Ms. Betty Ball Coleman is coordinator of the event.
Kim McCormick has been named FFA’s “Member of the Month.”
Fire Friday afternoon destroyed the home of Laura Myrick of Flovilla.
Deaths during the week: Malvin Wilson Redman, 68, Mrs. Ethel Louise Morton, 64; Mrs. Lucile Benedict Willard, 67.
News from 50 years ago:
City of Flovilla voters will decide April 3 the matter of beer sales within city limits.
Gloria Raney has been named dean of students at Tift College in Forsyth.
T.A. Carmichael has been appointed surveyor for Butts County to succeed William McElheney, who resigned recently for health reasons.
Charlie Brown, president of the Jackson High Key Club, won first place in the state Key Club oratorical contest held in Macon.
Mrs. M.W. Juhlin has been named to head the Power Use committee of the Central Georgia EMC.
Tim Todd won third place in the state 4-H Sweet Potato contest.
Deaths during the week: W. Otis Ham, 82; William T. (Tommy) Knight, 84; Luke Edward Stansell; Van R. Wilson, 63.
