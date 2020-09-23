News from 10 years ago:
The Flovilla City Council, on Monday, discussed plans for marking the city’s 125th anniversary, and plans for financing a community center.
READing Paws, an affiliate of the Reading Education Assistance Dogs (R.E.A.D.) program, has had “an impressive turnout here in Butts County in the past year,” according to Kristi Lovelace. Lovelace, along with her Boston terrier, Ivan, make up a registered therapy team that works with children at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library.
Wrecker services in Butts County that want to do business with the county will have to apply to county officials and be placed on a rotating list, under a policy recently adopted by the Board of Commissioners. The policy, adopted Sept. 13 formalizes a procedure already in use.
Keith Russell of Henderson Middle School created the winning T-shirt design for Jackson Alive — The Family festival. He received a pizza party for himself and 31 other students at Henderson, delivered by members of the Greater Butts County Lions Club on Sept. 14.
There is a new face, and a new voice, at Henderson Middle School. Within a few days of Charlie Frazier Jr accepting the position of assistant principal and athletic director at HMS, he had been drafted to become the “Voice of the Tigers” as the announcer at the HMS football game against Crawford County on Sept. 8.
Students at Jackson High School have selected the 2010 Homecoming Court to be presented at the football game Friday night. Freshmen representatives are Ellie Cooper and Molly Maddox; sophomore representatives are Amelia Duke and Zhnarya Barr; junior representatives are Lexi Robbins and Kendra McKibben. The senior girl representatives are Sashia Hosford, Jazz Smith, Velvet Shannon, Brittany Woodruff, Sharon Forte, and Kelly Brown. The senior boy representatives are Tyler Van Dusen, Quarterious Stillwell, Carltez Watts, Dusty Parr’s, Dee Williams, and Bobby Glidewell.
The Spalding County $-H equestrian mounted drill team on the Freestyle 4-H and Freestyle Open classes at competition in Gainesville on Aug. 28 sponsored by the Georgia Horse Council. The wins earned the team the 2010 Georgia 4-H and Georgia State Championships. The Spalding County team includes Butts County students Ashlyn Coffey, Mary Kate Coffey, Cheyenne Ballew, Hannah Hill, and Charidy Williams.
Charlie Aly was a starter at nose guard for the Air Force Academy Prep School at Colorado Springs, Col. Football team in the game against New Mexico Prep School on Sept. 3. The Air Force Huskies defeated New Mexico, 33-28. The son of Chuck and Becky Aly and Katie Moody of Ola, Aly is on full scholarship and chose to keep number 67, which he wore while playing with the Jackson Red Devils. Aly had several tackles and a sack in the game.
Summer Conley and Savannah Austin, members of the Butts County 4-H Club, placed in the top 10 in showmanship at the University of Georgia Bulldog Classic Goat Show. Austin’s goat also placed second in his weight class.
Deaths during the week: Timothy Dale Thacker, 52; Mrs. Margueritte Elizabeth Elliott Marks, 93; Nancy Bond Rosser, 76.
News from 20 years ago:
On Sept. 12, the Rotary Club of Butts County hosted a kickoff luncheon for the 2000 United Way Fundraising Drive at Atlanta South 75. Organizers have set a goal of $122,000 for Butts County.
Colorful stuffed animal prizes, bright flashing lights, and exhilarating rides await those who attend the Butts County Fair in Jackson this week. The annual event sponsored by the Exchange Club, opened Tuesday night and the fun continues until Saturday night at midnight.
The Jenkinsburg City Council voted at their Sept. 14 meeting to hire Paula Bassett as a part-time clerk to help Barbara Pridgen. Mayor Lanier Burford said Bassett would work two to three days a week to start with.
In its ongoing effort to beautify the downtown square and make it more inviting for customers, the city of Jackson has added three parking lots in three years. With so much new parking space available, city officials sent out letters to downtown merchants recently asking them to use these new off-square parking spaces and leave on-square parking for their customers.
The Butts County Genealogical Society recently presented the city of Jackson with a copy of the new Butts County Cemeteries book and directories of both the city and Pepperton cemeteries. Making the presentation to Mayor Charlie Brown were Gail Bush, Tom Hudson, and Sheri Hudson.
DeAlvah Simmons, who is currently employed as a prosecutor in the office of Richard Milam, District Attorney of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, has been appointed the first Child Advocate for Georgia by Governor Roy Barnes.
Julia Farrigan, State Chaplain of the Georgia Society of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, gave the Constitution Day program at the Kiwanis Club recently.
Isaac Abbott, a Piedmont Academy fifth grader, is the school’s top magazine seller for the second consecutive year. He is pictured with PTO president Diane Wilson and QSP sales representative John DeLoach. Abbott, the son of Alma and Rick Abbott of Jackson, sold more than $750 in magazines this year.
Grenita Foster-Lathan received her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Education from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale on Aug. 5, 2000. She is the daughter of Willie and Mary Foster Harmon of Jackson.
Lauren Weaver of Norcross was named Miss People’s Choice 2001 in the Miss Mall of Georgia Pageant held on Sept. 9. For the talent portion of the program, she presented a viola solo. A senior at Norcross High school, Lauren is the daughter of Barry Weaver of Jackson, and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Banks Weaver of Jackson.
News from 30 years ago:
At their annual Bosses Night program Monday, members of the Jackson B&PW Club elected Richard Ballard as Boss of the Year.
Jackson High School defeated Mary Persons 7-0 Friday night in a football game played in Forsyth. It was the first time in 15 years that the Red Devils had defeated the Bulldogs on their home field.
Earl Bonds, president of Healthcare Management, Inc., told members of the Butts County Hospital Authority that Sylvan Grove Hospital is in danger of closing unless some immediate financial assistance is provided.
Patricia Fletcher of the Butts County Extension Service won three top honors at the annual meeting of extension economists. Fletcher won the Florence Hall award, a communications award, and another for her work in financial management.
The local unit of the Salvation Army held an open house Friday at its new facility on Alabama Blvd.
Harbour Shores, a 353-acre lakefront community on High Falls Lake, celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 18.
Deaths during the week: Daniel Durell Blue Jr.; Mrs. Marion Price Carter; Mrs. Frances Gober Compton, 78; Mrs. Martha DeCroce, 71; Walter Fendley, 55; Mrs. Martha Young Fields; Vertie Fay Watts, 89.
News from 40 years ago:
The Jackson Kiwanis Club has named Bill Hindley as Kiwanian of the Year for 1980.
The Butts County Commissioners have voted to buy 40 voting machines, three tabulators and supplies, ending the reliance on paper ballots.
Rev. Ed Welch, former pastor at Macedonia and Stockbridge, announced this week his retirement from an active pastorate.
Dr. Keith Fortson will head the local 1980 United Appeal fund drive, assisted by Jeff Merry and Rita Durrett.
Boy Scout Explorer Post 80 is being reorganized under the direction of Carlton Higgins, Chuck McCrackin, Sandra Hester, Keith Hester, and Doug Bartlett.
Serving the Jackson High VOCA-S Club will be Mike Stewart, president; Viola Patterson, vice president; Sonja Douglas, secretary; Carol Hunter, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Sidney Price, 89; Mrs. W.T. Cawthon Sr., 81.
News of 50 years ago:
The Jackson City Council has banned all outdoor watering in the city limits.
Boy Scout Troop 80 has presented Eagle awards to Richard Brooks and Benjie Parrish.
Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Hodges have returned from Jamaica, a trip won by Mr. Hodges for his sales performance.
Cornelious Williams is the new president of the Butts County Association of Educators; Roland lee, Vice President; Josephine Jones, secretary; Mrs. Doris Lummus, treasurer.
Burglars struck three times here Monday night, at the Standard Oil Company, Gulf Oil Company, and State Supply Company.
George A. Limbocker Jr. proved to be the best football prophet of the week, followed by Alton P. Long.
Deaths during the week: Harry Willingham Ball, 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.