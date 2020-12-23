News from 10 years ago:
The Jenkinsburg City Council unanimously adopted the 2011 city budget at their meeting on Dec. 13. The adopted budget for the city of Jenkinsburg is $165,385, and for the Jenkinsburg Water Department is $134,845, for a total o $300,230.
Santa Claus brought Christmas cheer to children at the McIntosh Early Childhood Development Center on Friday. With his elves (parents) helping, the kids unwrapped gifts from Santa and posed for photos with the big guy.
The week before Christmas in 1990, Bobby House and Charles Widner had the idea of starting a used car lot in Jackson. They rented the triangular lot where Oak Street comes into South Mulberry Street, named it “Corner Lot Used Cars,” and started business with five cars that House had. Twenty years later, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, Corner Lot is a landmark in Jackson.
Over the weekend, a fire turned the 138-year-old Wolf Creek County Line Baptist Church on Old Jackson Road near the Butts County line into ashes, badly burned wood and fire-scarred brick.
The Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts has been awarded $1,000 in stimulus funds, via the Grassroots Arts Program.
The Jackson High School wrestling team competed against nine other teams from around the state in the Monticello Duals Tournament on Dec. 10-11. Jackson finished fifth in the tournament, with three Red Devils receiving individual honors. Senior Josh Bell placed 1st in the 189-pound class, junior Peter Youngblood placed 1st in the 119-pound class, and sophomore Robert Murphy placed 2nd in the 125-pound class.
Deaths during the week: Thomas Richard McKinnon, 70; Exie Jewell Turner, 81; John Neil Porter, 80; Mrs. Mina Head, 96; Dannie “Ray” McKinzie, 60.
News from 20 years ago:
The spirit of giving is alive and well in Butts County again this year. Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown reported that the total for the Can-A-Thon and Empty Stocking Fund are up from last year’s efforts. This year the Can-A-Thon brought in 16,803 cans, and the Empty Stocking Fund collected $17,468 and 451 toys — four times as many toys as last year.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Penny Ann Winstead, 54. She was found dead in bed of a gunshot wound. Her body has been sent to the state crime lab and investigators are taking with Charles Winstead, the victim’s husband.
The most historically significant building in Butts County will soon be getting a face lift. At the regular December meeting of the Butts County Board of Commissioners, a vote was taken to begin the restoration process of the Indian Spring Hotel, where Chief William McIntosh signed the Treaty of 1825, which ceded land around the mineral springs to the United States.
Seven Butts County animals have new homes for Christmas. During its first Saturday Adoption Clinic last week, the Butts County Animal Control Department and Butts County Humane Society adopted out three dogs and four cats from the center.
Winners from the 2000 Jackson Lake Boat Parade were: 1st Place — Richard and Jonell Thomas; 2nd Place — Diane and Lee Holman with Gail and Richard Bull; 3rd Place — Mitzi Storey and Carol Webb; 4th Place — Wayne and Bonnie Kitchens.
Raquel Smith, daughter of William and Louise Smith of Jackson, received the Michael Patillo Scholarship from Gwinnett Technical College. She competed with other students in the marketing program by writing a 500-word essay on how the scholarship would benefit her career pursuits.
Anna Daniel performed Christmas music on her harp at Callenwolde in Atlanta, Betsy Harris’ “Writers Swap Shop” at Spalding High, and Sidney Melton’s Christmas Concert. She is the daughter of Millard and Mary Frances Daniel of Jackson and is a ninth grader at Spalding High.
Michelle Rivers and Dusty Cawthon, both of Jackson, were among several Monroe Academy students to attend the Junior Beta State Convention in Macon Nov. 16-17.
Julie Mangham has been awarded an Excellence in Academics Scholarship to Shorter College. Mangham has also been accepted by the University of Georgia and is waiting to hear from other schools before making her decision on college.
Bert Watts has been awarded the Georgia Baptist Heritage Grant at Mercer University.
Josh Brown and Amy Fletcher were among more than 1,300 U.S. teens who attended the 79th National 4-H Congress in Atlanta recently. Josh is the son of Elaine and Bobby Brown and is a freshman at the University of Georgia. Amy is the daughter of Patricia and Bill Fletcher and is a junior at Jackson High School.
Butts County Daisy Troop #78 participated in the Kindergarten Book Drive on Nov. 17. The drive, sponsored by McIntosh State Bank, seeks to gather books for the kindergarten classes of Butts County. Daisy Troop members donated two or more books of their own to the drive.
Deaths during the week: Norman T. Crowell Sr.; Mrs. Carrie Belle Ball Hummel, 65; Nesby (Bosie) Watson, 90.
News from 30 years ago:
Members of the Jackson Lake Boat People will continue this year their tradition of skiing on Jackson Lake on New Year’s Day.
In the Christmas coloring contest sponsored by McIntosh State Bank, the winners were Caryn Watts, $20 for first prize; Ashley Ridgeway, $10; Stephanie Rivers, $5.
New officers of the Butts County chapter of AARP installed this week include Tenella Maddox, president; Melba Loyd, vice president; Norma Perkins, treasurer; Iris Baker, secretary.
Bucky Beddingfield, a star tackle for the Jackson High Red Devils, has been named to both the Atlanta Journal and Macon Telegraph’s All-State Class AA first team.
The Henderson Middle School Council collected canned foods as admission to its Christmas dance, which were turned over to the Salvation Army for distribution.
The Georgia Department of Labor reports that Butts County’s unemployment rate dropped from 9.7% in September to 7.3% in October.
News from 40 years ago:
Five directors of the C&S Bank of Jackson, representing 183 years of service, and having reached the mandatory retirement age, will retire on Jan. 1. They are J.W. O’Neal, T.E. Robison Sr., W.O. Ball, L.J. Ball, E.D. Briscoe.
Glen Buckner and his parter, Jo, performed at the annual meeting of the Martin-Marietta Co. on St. Croix, Virgin Islands.
Phil’s Grill, owned by Ben H. Dover Jr. and John W. Knapp Jr., is Jackson’s newest restaurant.
George N. Martin Jr. has been named to the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation’s board of directors.
Oglethorpe Power Co. paid $16,608.94 in ad valorem taxes to Butts County in 1980.
Weatherman Johnny Smolka reports that 51.71 inches of rain fell in 1980, far less than the record of 72.80 inches in 1984.
Deaths during the week: Clayton Dallas Taylor, 67; Mrs. Mary Nolan Moore, 91; Mrs. Maggie Pearl Cook; Mrs. Maggie W. Henderson, 94; James Luke Lane Jr. 83.
News from 50 years ago:
Butts County just missed a white Christmas, with light snow flurries reported on Christmas morning.
Judge Hugh Sosebee has called a special session of Butts County Superior Court to convene on Jan. 4.
Interclub groups from six neighboring clubs met at the Jackson Kiwanis Tuesday night to honor retiring Lt. Gov. Frank Forehand.
The First Baptist Church will hold a Watch Night service on New Year’s Eve.
Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Washington were honored Dec. 27 by their children in celebration of their golden wedding anniversary.
A Georgia Power Co. advertisement entitled “One Size Fits All When Christmas Presents Are Electric” has been named “Ad of the Week” by the Utility Spotlight magazine.
Deaths during the week: Wheaton McAfee; Mrs. Bob Bealex, 61; Oliver St. John, 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.