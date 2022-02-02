News from 10 years ago:
Butts County commissioners on Friday gave a developer a five-day deadline to post a bond needed to complete a sewer expansion project. Ataollah Masoodzadeghan is building a Great American Travel Center at Ga. Highway 16 and I-75. The county and water authority used to the project to secure two $500,000 grants to extend sewer lines under the interstate to serve the project and others. But one of the grants requires the developer to post a letter of credit or a bond in the amount of the grant that would be used to pay back the money should the promise of 55 jobs fall through. But Masoodzadeghan is balking at the prospect of guaranteeing the $500,000, citing an economic climate that makes job create a difficult prospect.
The city of Jackson is buying a building that officials plan to make the new City Hall. City council members voted Friday to purchase the former McIntosh State Bank Mortgage Center building on Oak Street.
Organizers of the fourth annual Smokin’ Pork-N-Butts barbecue contest are hoping to draw the biggest field of contestants ever for the event in April, and its largest-ever crowd of public spectators.
Rachel Waldrop, a fourth-grader from Daphne Sockwell’s room, recently won the Jackson Elementary School spelling bee.
Butts County Sheriff’s investigators say they uncovered a “chop shop” operating inside a garage at a home on Rebon Maddox Road last week.
The city of Jackson on Wednesday was presented with the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s fourth Golden Nail Award, awarded about once a month, traditional to a Butts County business that has made substantial outdoor aesthetic improvements. The award was bestowed on the city on Jan. 25 in recognition of its construction of the Jackson Veterans Memorial Park at Third Street and Dempsey Ave.
Deaths during the week: Loy Vernon Waters, 87.
News from 20 years ago:
The 2002 Butts County Relay for Life held its Kick-off Celebration at the Plantation Lodge on Tuesday, Jan. 22, raising $2,400.
Butts and Jasper counties continue to discuss sharing animal control facilities, and a final decisions appears close.
A member of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for his part in an altercation at a bar in Locust Grove. Patrick Jones, 31, a sheriff’s deputy in Butts County and a former member of the Locust Grove Police Department, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with making terroristic threats and simple battery following an altercation at Hammer’s GTO in Locust Grove on Jan. 11.
Sylvan Grove Hospital has been working in the last year to update and upgrade its equipment and staff. In the last year they have added a fluroscopy room, a new CAT (CT) scan, a new film processor, and new state-of-the-art mammography equipment. They also have an agreement with Griffin Radiology Associates to staff the hospital six days a week.
M.L. Powell wa recently enrolled in the Legion of Honor by Kiwanis International, recognizing his 60 years of service in the Kiwanis Cub of Jackson.
Nikki Racquel Battle, a former resident of Butts County, was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army on Jan. 25, 2002 in Augusta. The ceremony was held at the Medical College of Georgia’s School of Nursing where Battle is a senior student.
Bradford H. Glass of Jackson has completed requirements necessary for graduation from the University of Georgia and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Education on Dec. 15, 2001.
Westbury Volunteer Auxiliary re-elected its slate of 2001 officer for 2002, which includes Barbara Sams, president; Belle Cozzart, vice-president; and Ronnie Shaw, secretary-treasurer.
During a called meeting held on Jan 24, the Butts County Board of Commissioners signed an agreement designating terms and the amounts of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money to be paid to the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority. The SPLOST will collect once cent of sales tax for every dollar spent in Butts County until $18.5 million is collected or five years passes. The funds will be divided between the county, the three cities, and the water authority.
Deaths during the week: Michael W. Lee, 40; Mrs. Daisey Lucile Henderson Rodgers, 66; Mrs. Mirium Audrey Monk Sallows, 67; Charles Oscar Strong, 83.
News from 30 years ago:
In cooperation with Black History Month (February), the first ever Black Heritage Festival will be held at Henderson Middle School on Feb. 22.
Fire completed destroyed J.L.’s Pit Barbecue Restaurant at the I-75/Hwy. 36 interchange on Sunday.
Joe Rappoport is again the champion speller in the Butts County Schools, a title he has held continuously since winning the fourth grade competition.
Lucile Washington is the new county developer for the Middle Georgia Community Action Agency Neighborhood Service Center.
Students from Jackson High School won second place in the RESA district Quiz Bowl contest held at Newton County High School.
Jill Patterson won the fourth grade spelling bee held at Jackson Elementary School, with Melissa Cole the runner-up.
Deaths during the week: Clarence M. Ball, 74; Mrs. Eunice Lamb Greer, 68; Herbert James McLaurin, 67, Edward Wilder McMurry, 84; Roswell Van Milner, 68; Rev. Jonah Taylor; Freddie Willard, 48.
News from 40 years ago:
Andrea Folsom has been named Henderson Jr. High’s “Miss Sweetheart of 1981-82.”
Mack Browning has been named executive director of the Red and Black, University of Georgia student newspaper.
At the annual Butts County Jaycee banquet, Jon Ross was named STAR Student, Mrs. Nancy Houghtaling, STAR Teacher, and Mrs. Carole Ridgeway, Outstanding Young Educator.
Much of Dauset Trails will be burned over this week to provide a better habitat for the area’s wildlife.
Burglaries were reported this week at Delta Tank and Economy Laundry, with minimal losses.
Lora Cheves, winner of the local American Legion oratorical contest, won second place and $75 in regional competition.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Emma Bankston Hardy; Willie Howard Patterson; Mrs. G.W. Price, 90; Mrs. Frances Esther Brooks Moss, 69; Garfield L. Smith, 60; Jared Branham White, 63.
News from 50 years ago:
Ernest Biles, Jim Trimble, Luke Weaver and Harry Ridgeway will manage the four teams in the Van Deventer Little League.
Dr. Allen Ault, warden at the GD&CC, reports that Jaycee members are seeking to form a chapter at that institution.
The home of Mrs. Ardelle James at 443 S. Mulberry Street was totally destroyed by fire early Thursday morning. Defective wiring is believed to have been the cause.
Glenn Usry, of Warner Robins, has accepted a position with the Jackson Police Department.
Mr. and Mrs. Doyal J. Bennett celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Feb. 4.
Rev. Donald L. Folsom will host a tour this summer of the Holy Land and Europe.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Florrie Allen O’Neal, 63; Larry Williams Coots, 14; George Leslie Swan, 82; J.W. Pike; Jesse Ogletree Futral; Mrs. Mary Sherrell Hammond Ross.
