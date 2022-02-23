News from 10 years ago:
Butts County and city of Flovilla officials could begin negotiating soon on how to bring emergency medical services to the city fire station. The discussion of an ambulance being stationed in Flovilla is part of the county’s long-range plan for funding under the SPLOST that passed in 2011.
Salad maker Ready Pac is laying off workers from its Jackson processing plant, a company executive confirmed Feb. 15. Mike Celani, executive vice president of sales and marketing for the Irwindale, Cal.-based company, could not say how many of the plant’s crew would be out of work, or exactly when they were notified.
All three cities in Butts County hosted Arbor Day activities Friday, Feb. 17, including tree plantings, dedications, and singing and storytelling events.
More than 50 students from Jackson High School voted for the first time Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Butts County Administration Building. They were participating in early voting before the March 6 elections.
The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 337 North Mulberry Street at 8:22 p.m. Saturday. Teresa Aquil, the resident of the house, said she had nine of her grandchildren and her mother in the house when the fire started. Jackson Fire Chief Harvey Norris said everyone made it out of the house safely and no one was injured.
Five Butts County students are headed to the state science fair in Athens after placing highly earlier this month in regional competition. Taking first-place awards at the Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency Science and Engineery Fair on Feb. 14 were sixth-graders Erica Sims and McKayla Usher of Henderson Middle School, who will advance to the state fair. Jerah McDonald of Jackson High School also took home a first-place ribbon from the region fair and will advance to state. Second-place ribbon winners Hannah Hill and Eric Balridge of JHS will also be going to Athens as alternates to students unable to attend.
With a cast and company of nearly 50 students, Jackson High School’s choral department last week staged three nights of “Cinderella” at the Rufus Adams Auditorium. Senior Alexis Giddens starred as the title character.
Roy Stodghill, a resident of Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson, turned 102 years old Feb. 15. He has spent his whole life in Butts County, and worked mainly as a farmer. He is the last of 10 children and was joined in celebrating his birthday by family members last week.
Deaths during the week: Sara Ruth Cook Washington Kelley, 89; Henry Wayne Collins, 52; Brenda Anne Duncan, 56; Essie May Linch, 99.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Water and Sewer Authority voted at their Feb. 12 meeting to approve the contract with the Butts County Board of Commissioners which details how the new SPLOST funds will be distributed.
It was only 50 years ago that the federal government through the Farmers Home Administration developed programs to recruit farmers into the dairy business. At that time there as many as 10 family operated dairies scattered around Butts County. As 2002 came in, there were no dairies to be found in the county. The last dairy, Willow Valley on Stark Road, sold off their milk cows on Oct. 30, 2001.
The Jackson City Council at their Feb. 5 meeting approved the rezoning of 5.247 acres on Brownlee Road from R-20 single family residential to R-M multi-family residential for a developer planning to build 60 apartments on the site.
For the eighth year in a row, the Rotary Club of Butts County celebrated Valentine’s Day with a luncheon at the Butts County Senior Center. This year, live country music was provided by the C.B. Ramblers.
Jackson High School students Ben Johnson, Thomas Briscoe, Maggie Burford, Abby Fletcher, and Angelica Davis recently became DARE role models and met with North Mulberry Elementary fifth-grade students and discussed issues such as peer pressure, positive activities and ways to build self-esteem.
Jackson High senior wrestler Sadarias McDaniel won third in the state in the 171-pound weight class. He was beated 4-3 by the defending state champion, who went on to win the title again this year.
In their first softball tournament of the season, the Hit&Run softball team went undefeated this past Saturday during the Frigid Baller Tournament in Macon. The team consists of Chris Wilson, Keith James, Woppy Cook, Bobo Power, Ken Turner, Charlie Biles, Jeremy Hosford, Rodney Biles, Darrin Hayes, Chuck Corbin, Tony James, Wesley Walker Buck Sullivan, Sean Joyner and Robert Walker.
Deaths during the week: George Mayfield Jr., 78; Ms. Fredreca Hamilton Montgomery, 72; Russell Leonard Morgan, 88; Stinson Willie Pugh 54; Mrs. Annie Ruth Smith, 81; Mrs. Eliza Stewart, 90.
News from 30 years ago:
Butts County voters in overwhelming fashion supported continuation of the one cent sales tax on Tuesday. A total of 2,219 votes were case for the tax and 592 against.
One of the black bears at Dauset Trails unexpectedly gave birth Feb. 15 to three cubs. The cubs are about eight inches long and weight eight ounces.
Winners in the Star Events competition last week in Covington were Niki Strickland, Jennifer Niles, Dennis McKibben, and Jesice Stewart.
The Henderson Middle School Tigerettes ended their court season with a 11-1 record as as both league and region champions.
Located in the former Bantam Chef site on Covington Street, Subway Sandwiches plans to open for business on March 9.
Honored by the local Salvation Army chapter for service during the year at their quarterly meeting were Jack Brookshire, Brenda Williams, Quimby Melton III, W.J. Horton, Susanne Earnhart and Ben Anderson.
Deaths during the week: Howard J. Capps, 94; Brown English, 83; Mrs. Doris Thomas Hintz, 88; Charlie Jefferson; Henry Jefferson; Farris H. King, 70; Thomas Henry Malcolm, 85; Mrs. Kathryn Bsrbee Moss, 69; Mrs. Nellie Barlow Pye, 81; Lillie Sue Shannon, 82; Rev. W. R. Smith, 80.
News from 40 years ago:
Jimmy Adams, chairman, reports the Heart Fund netted #1,525 from the Rock-A-Thon at Westbury Nursing Home.
Winners in the Kiwanis Talent Showcase were Keith Mann in Class A, Andrea Folsom in Class B, and John Daniel in Class C.
Celebrating wedding anniversaries this week were Delas and Odessa Johnson, 60 years, and Mr. and Mrs. Otis Mangham, 50 years.
Officers to serve the Development Authority of Butts County in 1982 include Vincent Jones, chairman; Larry Morgan, vice chairman; Hugh Glidewell Jr., secretary-treasurer.
Jones Hometown Hardware is now open on East Third Street, with Tom Jones as manager.
Gail Burford has been named one of the Outstanding Young Women of America.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Caroline Berry, 91; Mrs. Marion Cashen Bolton; Robert B. Guest; Mrs. Grace Magdalene James, 61; Mrs. Minnie Taylor, 74; Robert Henry Strawn, 76.
News from 50 years ago:
Byrd Wyatt, winner of the local spelling bee, has placed third in district competition.
Rev. Bert Carmichael Jr., Jackson native and pastor of a Kentucky Presbyterian Church, is now touring Bangladesh.
Tim and Phillip Todd will represent Butts County in the 4-H State Junior Steer Show at the Southeastern Fair.
Rev. R. W. Jenkins, Heart Fund chairman, reports the county’s goal of $1,395 has been exceeded, with $1,500 in hand.
Primary school students wanting to build a home library may purchase books at the Book Fair next week at the library.
Butts County Jaycees defeated Monroe County and Jones County to win the basketball tourney in Jones County last week. Scoring in the two games for Jackson were Mike Wise, 19 and 15; Seabie Maddox, 13 and 13; Charles Daniel, 12 and 10; Danny Hoard, 19 an 15; Benny Rich, 10 and 8; Robin James, 2 and 0; Herman Waits, 2 and 0.
Deaths during the week: James Elwood McElroy, 59.
