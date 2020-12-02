News from 10 years ago:
In the runoff elections held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, Millard Daniel defeated incumbent Roland Lee for the position of District 5 Butts County Board of Education by a margin of 358 votes to 119.
The McIntosh Bank Art Show began on the Monday after Thanksgiving for the 19th consecutive year. The art show is a sort of Christmas gift to the community, as it brings the creations of local professional artists to a venue where they may be admired by all for a week.
Thanksgiving morning found many people from Butts County and beyond joining together in what has become one way to express gratitude on the national day dedicated to giving appreciation for blessings enjoyed throughout they year. Jackson United Methodist Church put together Thanksgiving meals and took 421 meals to people in the county who might otherwise have not been able to share in the traditional celebration, including county and city emergency workers on duty.
Over the past three months, much of Georgia has slipped into drought. Drought conditions have spread across most of the state.
The Village of Indian Springs will become a winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. Shops will be decorated and there will be horse-drawn carriage rides. Christmas music will be piped throughout the village, and there will be pictures with Santa for children.
The Chuck’s Tire and Auto Under 10 team placed second in the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department 2010 soccer season, Players are Ijore Trice, Brittany Burger, Whitney Taylor, Arnecia Crowder, Aleah Freeman, Madelyn Johnston, Javen Williams, and Avery VanBuren. Head Coach is Chaun Johnson and Assistant Coach is Sandy Burger.
A Tuesday afternoon storm damaged a gas station at the Butts/Henry county line, and brought down trees and power lines. There was no immediate confirmation that a tornado touched down, but the BP station on Ga. Hwy. 42 at the county line, sustained considerable damage, as did a small facility in Butts County that sells small storage buildings.
Deaths during the week: Jacqueline “Jackie” Elaine Smith Lynch, 60; David Lamar Gafford, 75.
News from 20 years ago:
The first order of business for the Flovilla City Council at their Nov. 21 meeting was the swearing in of newly-elected council woman Catherine Watson. Mayor Harvey Watson informed Watson that she would take over the Buildings and Grounds committee that had be chaired by her predecessor, Horace Holland.
A wood stove fire that ignited while a Butts County family was having their Thanksgiving meal totally destroyed a large two-story barn that was used for storage and the family’s motorcycle shop.
This year marks the 175th anniversary of the creation of Butts County, and to mark the occasion, the Butts County Historical Society is issuing commemorative coins with the Butts County seal.
John Snow, Spalding Regional and Sylvan Grove Tenet Hospital Vice President, thanked the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at the appreciation luncheon held Nov. 21 at Jackson Presbyterian Church. Snow also expressed appreciation for all the hard work and fund raising the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary does during the year, including the sponsorship of the annual luncheon.
The city of Jackson is one step closer to having a new funeral home A rezoning approved by the city council at its Nov. 21 meeting clears the way for the Butts Men of Action to lease at building at 263 McKibben Street to Lewis Sims for the purpose of opening a funeral Hhome. Sims, who is also a councilman, and Theodore Patterson a member of the Butts Men of Action, abstained from the rezoning discussion and vote as a result of their conflicts of interest.
Several severe traffic accidents marred the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend for Butts County travelers. The worst accident occurred about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. It occurre on State Route 42 just south of Fresh Air Barbecue and involved a head-on collision between a car and a truck. Three victims had to be cut from the vehicles and transported by air ambulances to hospitals in Atlanta.
Butts County Daisy Troop #78 participated in the String Fling at the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta on Oct. 14. The troop put on a puppet show with mouse puppets the girls made themselves. Troop members were Haley Banks, Ashley Young, Haley Evans, Ebeni Fendly, and Amber Swain.
For the Jackson Red Devils, victory in the second round of the state football playoffs tasted like chicken. Last Friday, the team traveled Screven County to take on the Gamecocks, plucking the Region 2-AAA champions, 35-14. This was Jackson’s first ever second round playoff victory.
Butts County 4-H’ers tested their knowledge in consumer trends at the Central Area 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Jamboree held Nov. 14 at Rock Eagle in Putnam County. Henderson Middle School students who participated were Kimberly Morris, Rachel Welch, Rosey Glidewell, Allison Gilbert, Austin Gilbert, and Megan Brown.
Rachael Cannon won first place with her “Diggin’ Daisey” scarecrow at the Dauset Trails Nature Center’s annual scarecrow contest. The Azalea Garden Club won second place for its “Selma’s Pumpkin Patch,” and Traci Anderson took home third place with her clown scarecrow.
Several local Piedmont Academy students have been selected for the Georgia Independent School Association All-Select Band. They include David Thommpson, trombone; Laura Thompson, clarinet; and Jeremy Witherington, trumpet.
Deaths during the week: Hugh Thomas Freeman, 74; Richard Grier, 61; Herman Harvey Harris, 93.
News from 30 years ago:
Hundreds of Butts Countians lined the streets of Jackson Sunday to bid God’s speed to members of the 48th Brigade, 148th Forward Support Bn. as they left for Fort Stewart and possibly overseas action in the Middle East conflict.
Virginia Kelly, president of the Garden Club Council, announced that the judging of Christmas decorations of Butts County homes will occur on Dec. 17.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce at its banquet Saturday honored Sgt. Kay Jones as Officer of the Year for the city of Jackson, Vanilu Evans for the Sheriff’s Department, and Sgt. Warren Akins for the Diagnostic Center.
The local Health Department and Counseling Center held open house Sunday for their new home on Kennedy Drive.
The Kiwanis Club will entertain foster children and their parents at at dinner on Dec. 13.
Mark Cawthon has been promoted to Technical Support Manager with Georgia Power Company in their Corporate Utilities Department in Atlanta.
Deaths during the week: Walter Franklin Cawthon, 85; Floyd W. Knight, 79; Sam A. Smith, 78; Mrs. Elaine Washington.
News from 40 years ago:
Ingram’s Crafts, with Deborah Ingram the owner, is Jackson’s newest retail establishment.
Jenkinsburg voters have named R. A. Allen, Emerson Burford and James L. Cooper as councilmen.
The St. Marks Lodge No. 406 has named Nathaniel Thurman as worshipful master; Samuel Henderson, senior warden; George Crawford, junior warden; David Cleveland, secretary; Robert Henderson, treasurer.
Winning prizes at the Central Georgia EMC Christmas decoration show were Ron Cawthon, Michele Jones and Kim Presley.
Indian Springs Lodge No. 307 has named Charles E. Holloway, worshipful master; John D. Long, senior warden; Wilmer Greer, junior warden; Scott Porter, secretary; Charles Wingate, treasurer.
Mrs. Ann E. Allen has been named Gift of Life chairman for the Kidney Foundation in Jenkinsburg.
Deaths during the week: Randy Stephens, 34; Mrs. Mary Alice Smith Aiken, 85.
News from 50 years ago:
Robert Park Newton was named the Jackson Kiwanis Club Man of the Year for 1970.
Governor Lester Maddox personally presented a 4-year Faithful Service award to Mrs. Jane B. Powell, director of the local DFACS office.
S/Sgt. Tony D. King has been presented the Air Force Commendation Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster) for service with the 23rd Tactical Air Support Squardron in Thailand.
The Butts County Jaycees are sponsoring Turkey Shoots each Saturday to earn funds for their Empty Stocking program.
Sara Bond is one of 12 U.S. teachers selected to attend a seminar on Science Education at the University of Sussex, near London.
The Jackson Church of the Nazarene will have a live Nativity scene on the lawn of their parsonage on Indian Springs Street.
Deaths during the week: John Russell Dutton; Mrs. Helen Godwin Holsomback, 50; William Edgar Hammond, 82; William Ardell James, 56; Arthur Lee Newby Jr., 19.
