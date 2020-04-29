News from 10 years ago:
A Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) project involving Highway 42 North that has allegedly been on the books for over five years is underway. GDOT is putting in a passing lane and straightening the curve near the railroad crossing at Hwy. 42, Old Bethel and Wolf Creek roads.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution that would allow citizens to vote on liquor-by-the-drink Sunday sales for local restaurants. The resolution will appear on the July primary ballot.
The Jenkinsburg City Council honored longtime council member Eugene Wells with a special service recognition at its regularly scheduled meeting on April 26. Wells was elected to serve the people of Jenkinsburg in 1992 and vacated his seat last July due to health reasons.
Don Taylor became the new library manager at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library on April 5, taking the reins of a vital asset to the Butts County community.
The Henderson Middle School boys and girls soccer teams wrapped up successful 2010 seasons on Thursday, April 15, with wins against Oak Hill in Milledgeville. Both teams finished with 6-1-1 records.
For the first time in the program’s history, the Jackson High School boys soccer team is headed to the state playoffs. The Devils finished this season in first with a record of 9-7-1, the most wins ever by a JHS soccer team in a season.
The Butts County Senior Center continued an expanded schedule of spring activities with a Spring Fling party on April 21. All senior citizens in the community were invited to join the celebration of the end of the winter doldrums with music, dancing, games, food, prizes, and karaoke.
Deaths during the week: Louise Godbee Anchors, 90.
News from 20 years ago:
By a 3-2 vote, the Butts County Board of Commissioners entered into an agreement with Henry County over the proposed reservoir on the Tussahaw Creek. But Henry officials must agree to make two changes to the document before it is officially adopted by Butts County.
The laws are in place. The building is ready. The animals are out there. Now, the Butts County Animal Control Shelter is ready for it all. The shelter and its enforcement services will open on Monday, May 1.
Mrs. Jo Whitaker, long-time correspondent for the Progress-Argus and a citizen of Jenkinsburg, died April 20 at her home. She was a retired teacher, having taught in Butts County for 30 years.
The Lady Devils of Jackson High found themselves in familiar territory last week as they captured the Region 4AA title in tennis for the second year in a row. Champions are Melissa Perry, Hannah Moncrief, Meredith Singley, Tracy Lappin, Christy Shepard, Julie Mangham, Maggie Burford, Terri Watts, Ashley Letson, Erin Crumbley, Kate Carmichael, Stacey Wells, and Brittany Moss.
Jasper County volunteer firefighters were called to a brush fire that was threatening a home Monday on Shoreline Drive on Jackson Lake. The lot was thoroughly burned and the home next door was threatened. The damage could have been much more extensive and costly had it not been for the efforts of a Jackson man. Murrell White was doing some gardening for a neighbor when the fire began. He fought the flames with a garden hose, keeping them away from the nearby house until the firefighters arrived.
The Jackson Police Department handed out 100 stuffed bunnies to children who were found properly buckled into their seats during a roadblock last week.
Local Cub Scout Pack 166 recently relived history when it participated in the camping program aboard the World War II aircraft carrier Yorktown in Charleston Harbor. The troop became “shipmates” with other troops as they toured Yorktown, the submarine Clagamore, the destroyer Laffey, and the Coast Guard Cutter Ingham. Pack 166 is sponsored by Stark United Methodist Church. Roger Jewell is the Cubmaster.
The city of Jackson received a reimbursement check in the amount of $10,893.73 last week for expenses related to the ice storms that hit the state in January. The payment covers the cost of debris removal and emergency protective actions taken during the disaster.
One of the more popular teachers and coaches at Jackson High School, Kirk Hoffman, has announced his resignation effective at the end of the school year. He has been hired as the head football coach at the new Spalding High School. For the past three years Hoffman was the offensive coordinator for the football team and the head wrestling coach at Jackson High.
In dramatic fashion, the Jackson High School Red Devils finished in second place in the region golf tournament. The team will play in the state tournament next week.
Jackson High School standout offensive lineman Stephen Reese received news this week from Air Force Academy recruiter Richard Bell that he had been selected for the team. Reese will attend the prep school, which is located on the academy’s 18,000-acre campus for the first year.
Students of Step N Time Performing Arts Center of Jackson competed April 14-18 in Starpower National Talent Competition, held at the World Congress Center in Atlanta. Jessica Yancy, Chantell Petty, Elizabeth Jones, and Elizabeth Lee placed as silver medalists in the lyrical small group category. Elizabeth Jones was the gold medalist in the lyrical solo category, Ashley McCormick was the silver medalist in the open solo category, Elizabeth Lee was the silver medalist in the lyrical solo category, Jessica Yancy and Elizabeth Lee were the silver medalists in the duet lyrical category, and Jessica Yancey was the silver medalist in the character solo category.
Deaths during the week: Louise Davis Kimbrell, 82; Emma McDaniel Watson, 71; Little Miss Destine Watson, 3 weeks; Emma Jo Spencer Whitaker, 87.
News from 30 years ago:
Cindy Heath was crowned the 1990 Forestry Queen of Butts County in a pageant staged at the Jackson auditorium. First runner-up was Crystal Preston; Kristen Boozer, second; and Jennifer Haren, third.
Jackson’s Sylvan Grove Hospital will continue to serve the medical needs of Butts Countians, thanks to an agreement of the hospital authority, the county commission, and the hospital.
VOCA members of JHS attending the state convention at Saint Simons and bringing back several trophies and honored included: Waun Bridges, David Fendley, Linton Reeves, Sam Walker, Latonya Carr, Kim Jackson, Stacey Price.
Elizabeth McMichael has been installed as president of the Jackson B&PW Club; Lynda Ballard and Janice Zulli, vice presidents; Carolyn Cook, secretary; Hilda James, treasurer.
Class A winners in the Kiwanis Talent Showcase included Deluquies Childs, Todd Greer, Roy Copeland and Scott McMichael, a cappella rendition; John Daniel, violin solo; Donna Duty, Lou Skinner, Beth Mangham, accompianist, duet.
The Tiger, Bear, Wolf and Webelos of Pack 89 participated in the annual Cub Scout Olympics last week at Daughtry Recreation Park.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Frances Barnes, 72; Ms. Loretta Cody; Opher R. Cooper, 85; Jack Newton Heath, 81.
News from 40 years ago:
Ronnie Dodson has been awarded the Jackson Kiwanis Club’s scholarship to Gordon Junior College.
The Exchange Club of Jackson has named Bill King its Youth of the Month.
Shawn Bunch has been awarded a $1,000 National Merit Scholarship.
Dr. Charles A. Risher has been named one of the top ten teachers at the Newton County Comprehensive High School in Covington.
Mrs. Millie Sanvidge has been elected president of the Jackson B&PW Club; Miss Elizabeth McMichael and Mrs. Miriam Duffey, vice presidents; Mrs. Anne Sims, secretary; Mrs. Gail Bagby, treasurer.
Mrs. Cheryl P. Long has been inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, national honor society for nursing, at Georgia State University.
Deaths during the week: Charlie Winfred Thompson, 77; Juanita Tyson Shiver.
News from 50 years ago:
A Butts County 4-H team of David Rice, Maralyn Ridgeway and Julia Ann Ridgeway won the plaque “High 4-H Judging Team” at the Dairy Day judging contest in Athens.
The JHS baseball team won the subregion title with a 6-1 record.
Mrs. Edward Manley and Miss Clementine Thomas attended a Savannah meeting to evaluate training programs for teacher aids.
Larry Whitaker is a new member of the University of Georgia chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, national honorary accounting fraternity.
Mrs. Eva M. O’Neal has been presented a 25-year safety award for her work at the Atlanta Army Depot.
Thomas J. Wise has earned a Sustained Superior Performance award from the Atlanta Army Depot.
Deaths during the week: Anthony Bryant Conner, 74; Mrs. Jacqueline Tillery Carpenter, 35; Mrs. Virginia Webb O’Neal, 42; Mrs. Ghittie Cook Leverett, 81; Norman Lorenzo Ham, 63; Willis H. Duke, 62.
