News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County School System wants a break on what the county charges to collect its property tax. The school system pays a 2.5% commission to the Board of Commissioners on property taxes collected for the system by the county tax commissioner’s office, and the Board of Education would like the county to consider reducing the fee or changing how it is structured.
The Butts County Board of Education discussed entering into a contract with Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) at its Mar. 7 meeting. ERA is a company which reviews the expenses of companies and recommends solutions to reduce costs.
After 28 years of service, on Mar. 9, Butts County officials pulled the bay door down for the last time on the existing Worthville fire station. The county is using a $537,000 federal grant to rebuild the building, which was shuttered more than a year ago because its poor condition.
To provide access over a creek onto the nearly 300-acre property the Butts County Industrial Development Authority owns in southern Butts and northern Monroe counties, it will cost an estimated $500,000.
Twenty Henderson Middle School students placed at the RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) Science and Engineering Fair in Griffin on Feb 18, competing against projects from Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties. Timothy Shockley won first place. Second place winners were Ramirra Marshall, Anslie Ballew, Katie Gafford, Quin Weaver, Will Bice, Keith Russell, Dylan Spraggins, and Caleb McCullough. Third place winners were Joba Duke, Alan Powell, Hannah Potts, Lauren Love, Samuel Elliott, Alex Hammock, Jasmine Whtie, Claire Schuessler, Brittany Royals, Aaron Kline, and Jonathan Powell.
Master Sergeant Steven B. Brooks recently completed the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery Ala. Brooks is the son of Georgia and Sandra Brooks of Jackson.
Kevin Davis of Jackson, a student at Piedmont Academy, placed third in the first round of the Georgia Independent School Association Spelling Bee and will advance to the second round.
Inducted into the Butts County Parks and Recreation Hall of Fame on March 19 were Frank Hansen, Tommy Webb, Gail and Gerard McLaurin, and Pete Malone.
Deaths during the week: Robert Tarpley “Tarp” George, 51; Charles Randall Turner, 65; Mrs. Laura Mae Hadden Stepp, 65.
News from 20 years ago:
Butts County is paving the way for Caterpillar. The well-known manufacturer of construction and mining equipment is moving into the old Georgia Box location off Hwy. 42 north of Jackson and the county is improving the railroad crossing on Bunch Road to allow the company’s trucks to clear the tracks.
Jackson High School Principal Keith Cowne has announced his acceptance of the school superintendent’s position for Madison County, effective April 1. Cowne took over at JHS on July 1, 1995, after a nine-year stint as principal of Washington-Wilkes Comprehensive High School in Washington.
Butts County is one step closer to having a state probation center building. The county is seeking as much as $200,000 from McIntosh State Bank to construct a 3.300-square-foot building. The Georgia Department of Corrections will guarantee a lease on the building that will reimburse the county for the cost of the building in five to six years.
The Boy Scouts of Troop 166 and the Cub Scouts of Pack 166, both from Stark United Methodist Church, spent one month collecting food and monetary items for use at the Salvation Army. On Mar. 17m the scouts brought 600 pounds of food and $105 in donations to the Salvation Army in Jackson.
Butts County residents Marlyn Aldridge, Tina Porch, Heather Harnish and Karen Waldrop were honored as nominees in the GOAL program at Griffin Technical College during a recent reception.
Ancient York Lodge #127 F.&A.M. honored Brother Thomas Britt and Past Master Harold R. (Shot) Cochran for 50 years of service to the lodge at their Mar. 9 meeting.
Glenda Grant and Sandra Thurston, both of Flovilla, were among the 75 “green thumbs” who visited the Georgia Experiment Station on Feb. 3 for the Georgia Flower Growers Association’s Plant Propagation Show.
Despite damp weather, two generations came together outside of Jackson Elementary School on Feb. 22 to look at the past and preserve the present for the future. Two kindergarten classes joined two members of the Jackson High School CLass of 1981 — Vivian Watts and Sherri Corbin — to dig up and open a time capsule buried in 1981 and to bury two new time capsules.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. LaRue Strickland Bell, 62; Mrs. Mildred Sue Lunceford Pelt, 69; Billy Daniel Phillips, 35.
News from 30 years ago:
The Indian Springs Hotel, built in 1823 as a tavern, and now being restored by the Butts County Historical Society, is getting a fresh coat of paint this spring.
The home of Randall and Sherry Moore on Lee Maddox Road was totally destroyed by fire Friday night.
Miss Ethel Smith, an Army nurse during World War II, has been honored by a resolution adopted by the Georgia General Assembly commending her for her service.
Butts County’ Life Enrichment Team has named Kathy Sanvidge as its president; Pete Eley, vice president; Mary Roberts, secretary; Linda Walls, treasurer, Susan Jones, historian.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday at the opening of the Brook Point Apartments on Hwy. 16 East.
In the countywide competition, media winners for the local schools were Liem Huynh, first; Jimmy Cook and Shannon Davidson, second; Arlette Henderson, third.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Marguerite Garr Garr, 93; Chester Kelvin Whidby, 70.]
News from 40 years ago:
Billy Barlow, with a vocal solo, won first place in the Kiwanis Talent Showcase; Allison Marah and Tara Marsh won top prizes in Class “B” and “C” respectively.
Theresa Patterson has been named Youth of the Month by the Jackson Exchange Club.
The JHS VICA opening-closing ceremony team won first place in district finals. Team members are Chris Deraney, Ed Pinckney, Yvonne Deraney, Cheryl Loftin, Scott Folsom, Larry Deraney, Randy Hutcheson.
Nadine Smith has been named Miss March in the Miss Calendar Girl contest at Jackson High School.
Nine arrests have been made in connection with a series of recent robberies in the area.
Deaths during the week: Lawrence C. Pope; Mrs. Lena Rivers Gunn Turner, 80; Edward L. Cook; James Green Webb, 87.
News from 50 years ago:
Debbie Cochran won first place in the DCT Club’s contest with her speech on “I Believe in Education.”
Elbert B. “Jack” Caldwell, former warden at the GD&CC here, has been named warden at the Georgia State Prison in Reidsviile.
Glen Maddox, JHS junior, has been accepted for the Governor’s Honors Program
The Butts County Jaycees basketball team has won the 18th regional Jaycee tournament. Danny Hoard is player-coach and his roster includes Mike Wise, Jimmy Freeman, Seabie Maddox, Charles Daniel, Herman Waites, Charles Dreyer, Tommy Webb, Allen Byars, and David Lunceford.
Rev. Billy King of the Jackson Church of the Nazarene will bring the Easter sunrise sermon in the school auditorium.
Paula and Marsha Kapiloff took part in the Griffin observance of the Girl Scouts’ anniversary.
Deaths during the week: Candy Marie Johnson, 1; Joseph R. Connor, 59; Sgt. Timothy Caston Kelly, 23.
