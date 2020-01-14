News of 10 years ago:
A large crowd of citizens assembled Monday night to protest proposed changes to a revamped animal ordinance. The Board of Commissioners first discussed the possible changes at its Dec. 14 meeting. Public dissatisfaction stems from a proposed ordinance change that limits the number of pets allowed on a one acre lot to three.
The Board of Commissioners retained both Mitch McEwen and Roger McDaniel as chairman and vice chairman, respectively. Dr. Alan White was reappointed as county administrator, Jessica Reynolds was reappointed as county clerk. Michael O’Quinn was retained as county attorney. Arthur White was appointed to the Butts County Development Authority, replacing the seat vacated by Bill Jones.
Unusually cold winter weather has taken a toll on municipal pipes and kept people mostly indoors for the past two weeks. Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown said the pipe problems are far from extraordinary. “We’ve had about as many problems as we did last year,” said Brown. “When the ground freezes, pipes burst. Now that it’s warming up a little, the pipe will move even more and we’ll have more problems.”
Letha Kinard, Thomas Douglas and Catherine Watson were sworn in for their new terms as Flovilla City Council members on Sunday, Jan. 2.
Flovilla council member Willie Morgan discussed problems with vandalism of street and stop signs. The mayor and council asked anyone who sees tampering with signs, particularly stop signs, to report it.
Deaths during the week: Linda Turner Mallory, 64; Randell W. Hightower, 44; Betty Darlene Fendley Hanes, 51; Joyce Jones, 66; Treasha Lavonne York Merritt, 70; Willie Ruth King Jones.
News of 20 years ago:
The PTA of Jackson Elementary School has made a grant of $2,000 to match state funds for a closed circuit television system.
A rash of counterfeited cashier’s checks has surfaced in Jackson the past few days and law enforcement authorities have cautioned local merchants to be on alert for the scam.
Liz Douglas has been named chairman of the local board of the American Cancer Society; Peter Ely, president; Martha Payne, secretary.
Members of the Jackson High Science Club are building bluebird houses at Dauset Trails in an effort to encourage the birds to nest in Butts County.
Bizzy Bee Exterminators of Covington has opened a branch office in Jackson at 282 Macon Ave.
Baker Tire Center on Highway 42 North has expanded with the purchase of Tommy’s Car Wash and now has five bays in operation.
Deaths during the week: Robert L. Allen; Rev. J.H. Glenn Britt, 74; Cigona Detrontelli Carter, 20; Mrs. Myrtice Webb Copeland, 81; Maston E. O’Neal Jr., 82; James A. Prosser, 82; Mrs. Thelma Bell Jester Stokes, 71; Marshall Virden Sr., 68.
News of 30 years ago:
Larry Ford has been named chief of staff at Sylvan Grove Hospital.
The Citizens and Southern Bank of Georgia recently presented the Gordon College Foundation with a check for $13,616.38.
Jackson’s newest business, The Jackson Square Variety Shop, with Sherry and Dick Whitener as owners, opened this week.
A JHS basketball star, Sandra “Smiley” Grier, has been named by two major Georgia newspapers as one of the 10 best female players in Georgia and candidate for a college scholarship.
Mrs. Charles McCord is county chairman of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation fund drive and is organizing a Bike-A-Thon.
First place winners in 4-H Cloverleaf competition in the county include Lisa Godsoe, Paige Nelson, Mindy Kilgo, Melissa Carter, Anita Dooley, Chelbie Daniel, Shelley Holland, Paula Palmer.
Deaths during the week: Jimmie M. Kitchens, 74; Keith V. Nicholson; Mrs. Katie Lee O’Neal Pope, 87; Thomas Henderson; Mrs. Lena Blackstock Bishop; Wade Thaxton.
News of 40 years ago:
C.M. Daniel Jr. has been named vice chairman of the McIntosh Trail Area Planning and Development Commission.
Recently named trustees of the local United Appeal Board were Hal A. Summers, Frank Forehand, Charlie Thurman, J. Frank Barnes, Hugh M. Glidewell, John L. Freeman, Frank A. Fountain, W.L. Miller, Miss Georgie Watkins, Lou W. Moelchert, Herbert Shapard, Henry L. Asbury.
Stockholders of the McIntosh State Bank were told that the five-year-old bank has assets of over $4,500,000.
Burglars struck this week at Waits and James Service Station, Cawthon’s Bait Shop, Howell Freeman’s Service Station, Gunter’s Grocery, and the Flovilla post office.
Those interested in forming a private school in Butts County are asked to attend a meeting Monday at the Indian Springs Group Camp.
Brief snow flurries dusted the county Tuesday morning, but no accumulation occurred.
Deaths during the week: James Fred Williams, 78; Mrs. Cora Colwell Sims, 93; John C. Thomas Sr., 92; Edgbert Willis Hilley, 67; Mrs. Sara Clay Fuller; William Mick Meredith Sr., 69; Mrs. Helen Hardy Ward, 52; Clifford M. Ledford, 70; Thomas Farr Thornton; James Ray Bond Sr., 68.
News of 50 years ago:
Rev. Virgil L. Bryant, pastor of the Jackson Presbyterian Church, has retired as a full-time pastor.
The Trimier Funeral Home at 321 East First Street was completely destroyed by fire Friday morning.
Mrs. Loiane Mobley of the Westbury Nursing Home observed her 100th birthday on Feb. 2.
Mrs. Gladys Wilson will lead the Mother’s March for the March of Dimes.
Lee Roy O’Neal is the new president of the Van Deventer Little League; James H. Wallace, secretary; Mrs. Reba Bond, treasurer.
Mrs. Helen Spencer was the star of the skit, “Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative” at Monday’s B&PW Club meeting.
Deaths during the week: Grover Cleveland Faulkner Sr., 70; Mrs. T.H. Nolen, 93.
