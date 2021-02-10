News from 10 years ago:
While some observers and critics have pointed out that Butts County is nearly $20 million in debt, County Administrator Alan E. Qhite says the picture is “not that gruesome and awful.”
Jennifer Clark of Lamar County was sentenced to life in prison, plus 60 years, after being convicted by a Butts County jury Friday in the murder of her ex-husband in 2008. Her trial was moved from Lamar to Butts because of pre-trial publicity.
Jackson High School senior Johnathan Horne has been named to the All-State Band. Horne is the first representative from JHS to be named to the All-State Bad since 2004.
The Jackson-Butts County Public Library Friends of the Library group has reorganized and is actively seeking all individual, business, and civic members who would like to join in supporting the library and enhancing its abilities to contribute to the Jackson and Butts County community.
Butts County Commissioners recently joined their counterparts and other county officials from across the state at the 2011 Capitol Connection Conference, coordinated by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia. Gov. Nathan Deal, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, House Speaker David Ralston and other state officials participated in the conference.
The Jackson High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America competed at the region level in Henry County on Feb. 1 and brought home several awards. Alex Basterash and Daren White brought home the 1st place award in Entrepreneurship. Brittany Reid competed in Personal Finance and brought home 6th place, and David Morris was awarded 8th place. Jessica Love came in 10th place in Business Communication, and Jonathan Whitehead competed but did not place in Public Speaking II.
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced on Feb. 2 that Jackson High School student Sha’Ron T. Forte has been selected for membership. The society recognizes top scholars and invites only those students who have achieved academic excellence.
Faye O’Dell spoke to the Butts County Board of Education at their Feb. 7 meeting about the $10,000 grant the Butts County school system has been awarded from the Georgia Baptist Care Ministry Foundation.
Joshua Henderson and Virgus Walker, members of the Jackson High School 2010 Red Devil football team, signed to play football on scholarship at Miles College, just outside of Birmingham, Ala. on National Signing Day, Feb. 2.
In celebration of the 100th birthday of the Lloyd Shoals Dam, which created Jackson Lake, the Georgia Power Company has set up an historical display at the Butts County Administration Building, showcasing some of the artifacts from the dame and the period during which it was built.
The Butts County Drama fifth-grade group from Jackson Elementary School was selected as the best in the region at the local Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) Literacy Day on Feb. 2 in Griffin. Directed by teacher Tessa Yarbrough, they performed a skit called “Differentated Instruction.” Cast members were Selina Aguilar, Kaitlynn Butzer, Nick Young, Carter Waits, Dalilah Valdez, Shamaudia Evans, Grace Glidewell, Julian Lord, Rafail Magana, and Carteira Watts.
Deaths during the week: Mildred :Millie” Eppinger Sanvidge, 90; Ellis P. “Pete” Cook, 77; Evelyn Fears Lambert, 95; Holly Elon Terry Clare, 28.
News from 20 years ago:
With a unanimous vote, the Butts County commissioners lifted a year-long moratorium on residential rezonings in the county, following approval of a Future Land Use Map.
Loren Buckner, Devon Waits, Meredith Singley and Todd Barber, of Jackson High School, performed in London’s New Year’s Day Parade as part of the National All-Star Squad. They were selected in July by the Universal Cheerleaders Association.
Former Butts County Clerk Jackie Cavender was honored at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting with a plaque and a standing ovation.
City of Jackson Can-a-thon Division winners were Jackson Elementary School, American Woodmark, and Central Georgia EMC.
Seniors David Horwath Jr. (189 pounds) and Kevin Brown (145 pounds) will represent Jackson High School at the state wrestling tournament.
Deaths during the week: Riley Clark, 53; Ed Daniel, 74; Doris J. Fuson, 59; James Harvey, 86; Yvonne S. Johnson, 56; Bertha Jones, 77.
News from 30 years ago:
Vulcan Materials has filed suit in Butts Superior Court to open a 400-acre rock quarry in the county. The county commissioners recently voted 4-1 not to allow the quarry.
Richard Stalk, author of children’s books, and his four-pawed friend, Josh the Wonder Dog, visited the Jackson Elementary School on Thursday.
Jackson has been selected by the American Forestry Association as a site for a Famous and Historic Tree Grove. Nine seedlings, all taken from historic trees, were planted this week on the grounds of the Jackson High School.
Annette Wilson has won the spelling bee at Jackson Elementary School, with Laurel Eddy the runner-up.
The Jackson unit of the Salvation Arm has established a “War Relief Fund” to assist families of military personnel serving in the Middle East.
Price Jones, Jackson High School girls’ track coach, is preparing his team to defend the region championship earned last year. In the state finals, Jackson ranked 9th of 55 schools competing.
Deaths during the week: Jack Springer Anderson, 59; Henry Oliver Folds, 66; Paul E. Jackson, 69; Mrs. Mary A. Jenkins, 72; Mrs. Mary Julia Fletcher Malloy, 65; Thomas Jefferson Wheeler, 76.
News from 40 years ago:
At the Jaycee Awards Banquet, Terry East was named STAR Student; Charles Fells, STAR Teacer; Claire Zant, Outstanding Young Educator; Charlie Brown, Outstanding Young Man; and Jimmy Redman, Outstanding Young Farmer.
Fires this week struck the home of Lettie Holder at Flovilla, a cabin at Jackson Lake, and three vacant houses.
Mrs. Betty Tenney and Mrs. June Sheffield have organized a Spanish Club at Henderson Elementary School.
Ricky McEachin was the top skater at the Cystic Fibrosis Skate-A-Thon at Joel’s Roller Rink.
Mrs. Jack Newman is now president of the Mimosa Garden Club; Mrs. Claude Maddox and Mrs. Ray Kelly; vice presidents; Mrs. Elizabeth Fletcher, secretary; and Mrs. Howard Nix, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: John Raymond Biles Sr.; Mrs. Jewell Studdard Smith, 72; Mrs. Nellie E. Watkins, 85; Eddie Lenell Lamar; Mrs. Vala Ellis Lummus, 92; Jennings Bryant Patrick Jr., 44; Stacey C. Hughes Sr., 69; Miss Odelle Moore 79; the Rev. William Lawler; Horace Major Nicholson, 77; William W. Turner; Mrs. Imogene Goff.
News from 50 years ago:
Butts County received its first snow of the season on Feb. 13, when two to three inches was reported.
Fire Saturday afternoon destroyed the old Bob McMichael homeplace on Jack Maddox Road.
The Rev. Larry Youngblood is the new pastor at Southside Baptist Church, coming to Jackson from Warner Robins.
Alfred Frank Eusery has been presented a Sustained Superior Performance Award for his work at the Atlanta General Depot.
For the fourth consecutive month, the Jackson High Key Club has been named the best in the 12th Division. Charlie Brown is its president.
Deaths during the week: Augustus William Cook, 50; Mrs. Bessie M. Peacock, 71; Jonathan Threatt Moore Jr., 60; Mrs. Ruth Lamar Fletcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.