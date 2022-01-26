News from 10 years ago:
Butts County officials are concerned about the fate of a development project — and a sewer project that would serve it — at Interstate 75 and Ga. Highway 16 have have stalled.
Lamar County commissioners on Jan. 17 granted a request by the Butts County Industrial Development Authority to rezone 96 acres of land the authority owns in Lamar for light manufacturing use.
Nearly two dozen science fair projects will be going on to the regional competition after winning blue ribbons in the Henderson Middle School science fair. Out of roughly 50 projects completed last semester by students in grades six through eight, 22 were selected for blue ribbons and will go Feb. 14 to the Griffin Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
Nearly 18 months after winning a national championship with her Stanford teammates as a freshman, junior Mallory Burdette, a Jackson native, now sits atop the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Division I rankings for the first time in her career. In addition to her No. 1 singles ranking, Burdette and her Stanford teammate Nicole Gibb were named the ITA’s No. 1 doubles pairing in the country.
Emergency officials are restarting Butts County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), a group that will oversee the community’s response to natural and manmade disasters. The effort is being led by Butts County Emergency Management Director Glen Goens.
Georgia’s State School Superintendent John Barge recently included Henderson Middle School, Stark Elementary School and Daughtry Elementary School on his annual list of Title I Distinguished Schools, according to Butts County Schools Superintendent Robert “Buddy” Costley.
The city of Jackson recently thanked the top organizations participating in its annual holiday Can-A-Thon and Christmas Stocking Fund drive. Hamilton State Bank received a plaque in the category of businesses with up to 150 employees. Westbury Medical Care Home was recognized in the category of businesses with between 151-200 employees. Of businesses with more than 200 employees, American Woodmark collected the most. Jackson Elementary was recognized in the school division, while Stark Elementary was named the overall winner for collecting the most cans with 4,734, far and away the most of any of the 30 participating organizations.
Deaths during the week: Phyllis Nadine Brown Jones, 79; Gene Tant, 70.
News from 20 years ago:
Once again Butts County citizens have reached out and contributed to their community by raising $132,799 for community programs through United Way during the local 2001 campaign.
Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown has released the final figures from the 2001 Can-A-Thon and Christmas Stocking Fund collection efforts sponsored by the city of Jackson, Trucks, Inc, and the Salvation Army. A total of 18,400 cans, 1,059 toys, and $15,544 in cash were collected.
One of the brightest lights in central Georgia was extinguished last week. The architect of Butts County’s health care program died Wednesday morning, Jan. 16, in the facility that only her vision and dedication kept alive. Mrs. Elizabeth Hood Watkins, 86, died at 7 a.m. of complications from cancer in her beloved Sylvan Grove Hospital.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday was observed locally with a march and special services sponsored by the United Coalition on Monday, Jan. 21. The march began at noon from the old Henderson High School campus to the Butts County Courthouse, and the Zion Missionary Baptist Churh served as host for the MLK Birthday Celebration at 1 p.m.
Prior to the Flovilla City Council’s first regular scheduled meeting of 2002 on Jan. 15, a reception was held for the swearing in ceremony for three recently re-elected members. Mayor Harvey Norris gave the oath of office to Jacqueline Grier, T.J. Hall, and Catherine Watson.
David Cochran (8th grade), Latoya Johnson (7th grade), and Lacresha Bell (6th grade) won bicycles and helmets for being named the perfect attendance drawing winners at Henderson Middle Schools A total of 205 students were entered into the drawing, and all won a $10 gift certificate for their perfect attendance.
After seven years away from coaching, Bill Nelson will return to coaching the Red Devil baseball team. He will be assisted this season by David Fletcher, who played for Nelson on the 1987 team.
The city of Jackson honored volunteers and donors participating in its annual holiday Can-A-Thon and Christmas Stocking Fund drive. City of Jackson jackets were presented to volunteers Debra Brown and Connie Jones. American Woodmark was named the top industry over 150 employees, Central Georgia EMC was named top busiess with 51-150 employees, and Harry Lewis Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep was named the top business under 50 employees. Jackson Elementary School was the top collector overall.
Deaths during the week: Claude Fendley, 72; Doyle Preston Lawson, 80; Mrs. Mirium Audrey Monk Sallows, 67; Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Hood Watkins, 86.
News from 30 years ago:
By a vote of 3-1, Butts County Commissioners denied Vulcan Materials’ request to rezone property for a rock quarry.
The Exchange Club of Jackson has named Nicole Mosteller as “Youth of the Month.”
The Jackson Kiwanis Club on Tuesday night inducted as new members Bill Bonner, Ray Wendelkin, George Dunn, Wyman Hunt, Andy Long, G.C. Gunter, B.Y. Lunceford.
The emergency E-911 telephone system will soon be installed in Butts County and telephone customers will pay $1.50 a month for the service.
Sheriff Billy Levertte and Scott Whitwell and Vanilu Evans of his staff were recently commended by Gov. Zell Miller for “service above and beyond the call of duty.”
Oglethorpe Power Corporation, supplier of electricity to 30 electric co-ops in Georgia, paid $22,405.51 in property taxes in Butts County last year.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie Kate Appling, 93; Mrs. Alberta James, 92; Antavius Leon Johnson, 3; Jesse Landers Sr., 74; Wiliam Michael Newman, 50. Mrs. Fanye Burford Nutt, 92; Mrs. Ruby King Taylor, 78; Edward Harriman Wise, 80; Mrs. Rebecca Wise, 73.
News from 40 years ago:
Larry Smith has been appointed by the Butts County grand jury to the Board of Education.
The Jackson Tire Exchange, owned by Sol and Ron Walderman, had its grand opening Feb. 4.
Deborah A. McDade has been named Teller of the Year by the C&S Bank.
Mrs. Nancy Houghtaling, of the JHS English Department, has been named for the eighth year to the Governor’s Honors Selection committee.
Lora Cheeves has won the oratorical contest sponsored by the American Legion Post No. 102, with Holly Brown, second, and Michelle Jones, third.
Ruth Reasor is now employed with the John Herbert Realty Company,
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Elizabeth Lane Baker, 49; John Lindsey Biles; Mrs. Nell Rosser Carmichael, 75; Mrs. Josephine Glidewell Dunlap, 86; Willie Vernon Grant Sr., 71; Mrs. Emma Bankston Hardy; Jurgon Lenter; Mrs. Lila Mae Head Pledger; Henry Eugene Sullivan, 72; William Webb, 83.
News from 50 years ago:
Diane Lawton has been named the Betty Crocker winner at JHS and will compete in the state finals.
Stanley R. Maddox and Dennis A. O’Neal have been named assistant vice presidents of the Citizens and Southern Bank of Jackson.
Allen J. McGill has been named operations manager of the Upper Ocmulgee Economic Opportunity Commission Inc.
Rep. Benson Ham has introduced a bill to combine the offices of Butts County Tax Collector and Tax Receiver.
Dr. Francis Holston treated the sole survivor, a 17-year-old girl, of a plane crash that killed 91 persons in the Peruvian mountains.
A Butts County distillery in the western part of the county, discovered by hunters, was destroyed Friday by law officers.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lucile Watkins Austin, 81; Otis W. Price, 81; Mrs. Betty Moseley Berry, 80.
