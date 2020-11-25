News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved $18,000 to purchase the materials for a new heating and air conditioning system for the Butts County Community Center, which houses the Butts County Senior Citizens Center, the Ernest Biles Youth Center, and the offices of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department. The board also approved $2,000 in contingency funds for the system.
The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club provided a Thanksgiving luncheon for Butts County senior citizens on Tuesday at the Butts County Community Center. The Rotary Club has been providing the Thanksgiving meal to seniors for about a decade.
A Jackson woman found guilty last week on drug charges was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Theresa Cravey, 38, was convicted of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while her license was suspended.
Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Brian Owens announced the appointment of Carl Humphrey as warden of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, effective Dec. 16.
After the Butts County Board of Commissioners delayed action on a proposal to allow an Atlanta company to develop cell phone towers on county land, the Butts County Development Authority followed suit on Nov. 12.
The Jackson High School Red Regiment Marching Band is in the running for a $50,000 grant from the Pepsi Refresh Project, and is counting on community support to win it by voting online at a designated site.
At the Henderson Middle School Fall Sports Banquet, awards were given to recognize players on the Lady Tigers softball team and Tigers football tea, both of which made it into playoffs in the Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League. Shannon Holland received the Defensive Award for her outstanding play at shortship. Carolyn Harkness was named recipient of the Offensive award for her performance at the plate. The Coach’s Award went to Lauren Biles. In football, the Outstanding Performance Awards went to Michail Carter, Justin Smith, Javier Webb, Di’airwynne Floyd, Telvin Usher, Ira Sheppard, and Ny’J Smith. Juan Sims was named the Most Valuable Player. The Coach’s Award went to Rob Reeds. Will Lane received the Offensive Award, and Kentravious Sidney received the Hustler Award.
Six Jackson High Lady Devils were named to the 4-AAA All-Region Team in softball. Freshman catcher Heather Pollard received Honorable Mention, and freshman pitcher Kaitlin Moore, junior outfielder Lauren Waits, and sophomore second baseman Abby Williams were named the the All-Region Second Team. Chosen for the All-Region First Team were sophomore outfielder Zhanarya “Peaches” Barr and senior shortstop Jasmine Smith. Smith was also named Region Players of the Year, and Coach Charlie Biles was named Region Coach of the Year.
Thursday, Nov. 18, was declared “Lillian Cowell Day” in Flovilla, as the city council member and community volunteer was surprised with a luncheon in her honor at Flovilla City Hall.
Herman Waits of Jackson as the lucky winner of the 10x16 portable building donated by Pioneer Metals to benefit the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
Deaths during the week: Clay Michael Hoard, 44; Jose’ Ernesto Abeyta, 80; Claude Edward Reese, 89; Mrs. Roberta Jean Trowbridge Garman, 65.
News from 20 years ago:
At a called work session by the Butts County Board of Commissioners Monday night, the board heard a plan from the Butts County Humane Society to pay for improvements to the county’s Animal Control Center and to open the center on Saturdays for special adoption programs.
The Jackson Red Devils won its first ever state football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 17 at Red Devil Hill, Jackson shut out Westside-Augusta 21-0, and advanced to the second round.
In the fall of 1999, Oliver Moss, a native Butts Countian, began researching microfilm of turn-of-the-century newspapers for his own ancestors. In the process of researching his own family, Moss began taking note of all deaths recorded in local newspapers. Now, a year later, Moss has printed and presented his results: Butts County Deaths: 1900-1999.
Buts County 4-H’ers entered crafts in the Georgia State Fari in October and several won ribbons and cash awards. Butts County’s top winners were Bethany Anderson and Anna Daniel, with total combined winnings of $229. Also included in the 31 entrants were Erica Hammock, Laura Bolcar, Damian Crawford, Dava Biles, Leona Barnes, Rosey Glidewell, Vicky Tarleton, Kari Webb, Kimberly Morris, Stephanie Rivers, Sarah McMahon, Lavern Hicks, Todd Lewis, Tiffany Cassidy, Yoshaman Freeman, Tiffany Rouse, China Evans, Karen Barber, Kelvin Fears, Brian Short, Rodney Crank, Dustin Chamblee, Marvin Wheeler, Tammy Baker, Robbie Short, Jessica McMahon, Abby Fletcher, Todd Evans, and Amy Fletcher.
At the Butts County Mental Retardation Service Center’s Thanksgiving luncheon and awards program on Nov. 17, Marie Brown was honored with a plaque and a check for 20 years of service to the center.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for HeatlhSouth’s expansion of its office in Jackson on Nov. 16. The sports medicine and rehabilitation center has been in town for two years and recently doubled its office size.
Cheri Taylor, owner of the Badcock store in Jackson, recetly received an award for overall store performance. She rated No. 11 out of 400 stores.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Nov. 20 for Any Occasion Florist, Catering and Gift Shop on Dempsey Avenue.
Henderson Middle School won first place in softball in the Area 4 Special Olympics. Players are Crystal Black, Angie McLeod, Priscilla Freeman, LaParisha Woodard, Quentin Freeman, Rod Binns, Carl Long, Eric Pitts, and Charlie Watson. Coaches are Pam Cox, Ernie Hair, and Jerry Long.
Henderson Middle School students got an opportunity to view Bobby Labonte’s Interstate Batteries #18 Pontiac Grand Prix during their noon lunch on Nov. 14. Labonte raced in Atlanta this past weekend and clinched the NASCAR Winston Cup Championship on Nov. 12. The car was brought to the school through the courtesy of Joe Gibbs Racing, represented by Jeff and Tonja Koons.
Anna Daniel, daughter of Millard and Mary Frances Daniel, and her lamb, competed recently at the International Livestock Expo in Louisville, Ken. In a class of 31 lambs, she placed 3rd, 4th and 8th.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Jane Charlotte Enlow Atkinson, 67; Mrs. Juanita Hedden Byrd, 84; Ms. Dorothy Brown Head, 68; Ms. Donna A. McGee, 59.
News from 30 years ago:
Shirley Glover, director of nursing at Westbury Medical Care Home, was named Geriatric Nurse of the Year by her peers at their annual convention at Jekyll Island.
Lighting of the Love Lite Tree at Sylvan Grove Hospital will be held on Monday, Dec. 3.
Grand opening of the Sears Catalog Merchandise Store, located at 934 East Third Street, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29.
Jackson High students nominated to participate in the Governor’s Honors Program were Robert Goodman, Carin Burford, and Nicole Mosteller.
Winning door prizes in the opening of the Post Office’s Holiday Center in Jackson were Kevin Spohn and Billy Wright.
Competing for Jackson High in the annual Academic Contests at Gordon College were Jennifer Smith, Carin Burford, Tamekeya Parks, Jennifer Crawford, Bucky Beddingfield, Vanessa Whitehurst, Stephanie Lenter, Nikki Thornton, and Paul McDaniels.
Deaths during the week: Rufus E. Andrews, 64; Charlie James Barkley, 54; Mrs. Annie Mae Gandy, 76; Mrs. Lore Lane; Luke C. Mercer, 84.
News from 40 years ago:
Lt. Gov. Ivan Betz told Jackson Kiwanians Tuesday night that their club was the winning club in the 12th Kiwanis District.
Park Newton III of Tampa has announced a new venture called Tire Matching, a computerized method of keeping tires and wheels in balance.
Mr. and Mrs. Horace Stewart were honored Nov. 23 on their 50th wedding anniversary.
Weatherman Johnny Smolka reported that November had six consecutive days in which temperatures rose above 80 degrees.
Veterans of World War I will be honored at a dinner to be given by American Legion Post 102 and the Ladies Auxiliary.
Mike Speer has been named Gift of Life chairman for Jackson by the National Kidney Foundation of Georgia.
Deaths during the week: William Session Weaver, 74; Mrs. Minnie Bell Thurman; Jessie James Jefferson; Mrs. Jennie Mae Broks; David Wayne Meredith, 26; Mrs. Ruth Churchwell Sutphin.
News from 50 years ago:
Rev. Donald L. Folsom has been named to the Board of the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home.
Butch Lummus and R.P. Newton won first and second places, respectively, in the football guessing game this week.
New officers of Henderson Junior High School are Mary Goodman, president; Sherri Oliver, vice president; Mendy Harper, secretary-treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. S.A. Elliott will be honored by their children with a reception on their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 6.
The Clover Cuties 4-H Club at Henderson Junior High has elected Toree Ray as president; Lynn Duke, vice president; Rhonda Hutcheson, secretary-treasurer.
Joseph R. Beauchamp has been named Cadet Captain of the Corps of Cadets at North Georgia College.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Azzilia Ponder Haley, 92; Millard Dorsey Faulkner, 54; Mrs. Pearl Cole Taylor, 82; Mrs. Mandame Dukes Smith, 92; Mrs. Verties Mae Moore Mathewson, 80.
