News from 10 years ago:
Challenging incumbent state Sen. Johnny Grant of Milledgeville for the Republican line on the November ballot are a fellow Milledgeville resident, Robert Kent, and Butts County’s own Burt Jones.
The Butts County Emergency Communications Auxiliary participated in the national Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day event during a 24-hour period from June 23-24, making contact with 502 other amateur radio operators, or hams.
The city of Jenkinsburg will see a small increase in its collections of the Local Option Sales Tax under an agreement reached Friday among county and municipal officials. The city of Jackson and the Butts County Board of Commissioners agreed to decrease the share their governments receive of the 1% tax in order to boost Jenkinsburg’s percentage. Flovilla’s share will remain the same.
Faye Crane has retired from Butts County Schools as the longest-serving bus driver, having driven for 40 years.
Ron Westbury, administrator of the Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson, was named Administrator of the Year by the American College of Healthcare Administrators, Georgia Chapter.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation 13-14 All-Stars recently won the 2012 Georgia AABC state championship. The team’s head coach was Vincent Usher, who was assisted by Eddie Berry and Craig Dickerson. Team members were Caleb Broyles, Trenton Davis, Conner Dickerson, Sha’Kovian Douglas, Griffin Fletcher, Trevor George, Charisma Head, Zachary Morris, Jacob Pettus, Ny-Jil Smith, Chansyn Taylor, Chasyn Taylor, Tevin Usher, and Michael Weatherly.
The 2012 1st place 9-10 United Bank Bulldogs were coached by Kevin Carmichael, Chris Lynn, Matt Christian and David Walker. Players were Neshin Barlow, Brianna Barnett, Abby Boswell, Bailey Christian, Morgan Christian, Kaitlin Lynn, Zaria Miller, Evan Norsworthy, Madison Parker, Destiny Spruill, Mylah Swann, Nicole Walker, and Darby Whitehouse.
A branch of the Confederate army invaded Indian Springs on Saturday, as more than a dozen re-enactors portrayed what life was like 150 years ago.
Bill Weaver and Annie Nash were named the king and queen of Autumn Village I during the second annual Mr. and Mrs. Autumn Village pageant on June 20.
Deaths during the week: Anthony “Tony” Bauer, 83; Mrs. Ruth “Johnsie” Settle Smith, 94; Jack Henderson Brown, 84; Tamara Sabra Pickett Lieb, 50.
News from 20 years ago:
At a called meeting on June 18, the Butts County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the proposed Fiscal Yer 2003 budget and millage rate. The budget of $15,355,568 will require a 3.12 mill increase. This amounts to a 28.99% increase in property taxes over the rollback millage rate.
According to the 2002 Report Care for Parents, all Butts County schools demonstrated improvement based on the statistical data compiled. The report is prepared by the Georgia Public Policy Foundation and is designed to give parents information about their children’s schools.
Ernest Battle will be a candidate for re-election to the Butts County Board of Education in District 2.
The Woman’s Club of Turtle Cove recently presented its second successful fashion show luncheon to celebrate and benefit its scholarship program. The lovely models are all members of the Woman’s Club and are Debby Dammann, Sandy Sliger, Esther O’Neal, Phyllis Lawrence, Susan Holmes, and Emily Bailes.
Brittany Moss, valedictorian of the Jackson High School Class of 2002, has been chosen to receive a 2002 University of Georgia Charter Scholarship.
Margaret Collins Boltja of Jackson has been awarded a doctor of medicine degree from Mercer University.
Taking 1st place in the 9-10-year-old National League Youth Baseball program at the Butts County Recreation Department was the team of Teresa L. Cooper/ReMay Advantage. The team was coached by Andy Dixon with Roderick Goodrum as the assistant coach. Players included Tyler Cooper, Roderious Goodrum, Joshua Henderson, Ryan Filbeck, Daulton Dixon, Brandon Stacey, Brandon Fletcher, Kentarious Mann, Gerald Stewart, Joseph Sorrows, and Clayton Morris.
Village Lauderette, coached by Billy Glidewell, took 1st place in the 9-10-year-old American League Youth Baseball program. Team members included Quartlerious Stillwell, Tyler Darlin, Cody Miller, William Lane, Keith Hawley, Robert Glidewell, Paul Glidewell, Antavius Travis, Andreaz’ Tyson, David Conkle, and Jay Glidewell.
Pioneer Credit took 1st place in the 13-14-year-olds baseball league. Players included Benjamin Hamlin, Daniel Nasworthy, Kennth Ingram, Bradley Balker, Arnanza Evans, Jonathan Weischedel, Brad Lunsford, Courtney Crowder, Jonathan Flemming, Tyler Rude, Daniel Pope, Nathan Byars, and William Burge. The team was coached by Scott Smith with David Lunsford as the assistant coach.
The state probation staff of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit was honored with the Excellence Award at the 2002 Community Service Awards Ceremony held June 4 in Forsyth.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Nora Hardy Berry, 78; Mrs. Sarah Margaret Voyles Boyd, 81; Mrs. Mary Kersey O’Neal, 84; Mrs. Dorothy Ann Stroud, 55; C. Edward Washington, 78.
News from 30 years ago:
Parking in Jackson is at a premium and if you violate the two-hour limit, it will cost you $2.
Audrey Pope was named Miss Flovilla at a pageant held in the city’s community center.
Butts County’s unemployment rate has risen to 5.7% from the previous month’s 5.5%.
A building to house Jackson’s Bumper to Bumper is now under construction at 214 W. Third Street.
Liz Daniel has won the finalist trophy in the Island Club Junior Tennis class at St. Simon’s Island.
The city of Jackson is now spraying Tuesdays and Fridays to control the mosquito population, described as being unusually low this summer.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Odessa Bostwick; Mrs. Carrie Mae Taylor Foster; James Lyons; John Robert McMichael; Charity Hightower Travis; Clinton Webb.
News from 40 years ago:
Donnie Foster and Wade Sanvidge will attend the Boy Scout International Jamboree in Perthshire, Scotland this summer.
During the second quarter, construction permits totaling $2,273,495 were issued by Butts County.
Jackson artist Scott Coleman will have an exhibit at the Georgia Artists Summer Invitational show at the McIntosh Gallery in Atlanta.
Winning cash and merchandise prizes at the Value Mart grand opening were Faye Watson, Lessie Roberts, Mildred Willard, and Carol Thomas.
Lani M. Van Dusen graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia, ranking second academically in her class.
Jackson’s newest business is Joel’s Stump Removal, owned and operated by Joel Cawthon.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Minnie Lois Barkley, 41; Warren Gaddy, 57.
News from 50 years ago:
Butts County’s tax millage has been reduced by one mill for 1972, from 31.25 mills to 30.25 mills.
Avondale Mills’ Indian Springs plant recently shipped a record 10,000,000 pounds of spun polyester carpet to Salem Carpet in Ringgold.
Upper Ocmulgee Opportunity Commission announced this week the appointment of Allen J. McGill Jr. as executive director.
Lion Country Safari, an African wildlife preserve and amusement park in Henry County, will open July 18.
Mrs. Linda MacWilliams of Covington has an old soft drink bottle inscribed “Honeysuckle Bottling Works, Jackson, Ga.” which was unearthed at a construction site in Atlanta.
Butts County’s 4-H champions, winners of district competition, include Philip Todd, wildlife; Julia Ann Ridgeway, housing and equipment; Tony Trimble, health; Ricky Long, public speaking; and Rita Smith, canning.
Deaths during the week: Thomas Claude Maddox, 87; Mrs. Viola Wingate Lawson, 68; Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson Hopkins, 98.
