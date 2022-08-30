A spill leaves crushed tomatoes on a California highway

Transportation staff worked for hours to clear thousands of tomatoes off the highway after a truck crashed in California.

 CHP Solano

Thousands of tomatoes were left covering the highway after a tomato truck crashed on California's Interstate 80 on Monday, leaving three people injured, according to officials.

The crash occurred in Vacaville, California, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.