A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month.

Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management.

