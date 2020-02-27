The Jackson-Butts County NAACP presented a Black History Month program on Sunday, Feb. 23 at China Grove Baptist Church in Flovilla. The theme of the program was “A People With A Voice That Matters.”
Minister Lakeicha Goodrum, chair of the youth and education committee of the local NAACP, opened the event by asking attendees to “remember where we have been, remember where we could be and embrace who we are as a people.”
“In a time where our voice matters, I want to remind you there is still work to do," she said. "We must educate, evangelize and embrace our youth in Butts County and stand behind them."
Pastor Mequell Mayfield of Concord Christian Church in Jenkinsburg served as guest speaker for the event.
Mayfield encouraged the crowd to focus on black history year-round instead of just in January and February. He shared statistics on Butts County’s black population, including the fact that 60% live at the poverty level and that heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure are prevalent in the black community.
“We have to fight against these issues,” Mayfield said. “The problems plaguing our community are far too bad for us to act like we don’t have work to do.”
After reading several verses from Galatians, he encouraged those in attendance to “call out those who hinder” the black community.
“We are afraid to articulate and let leaders know they don’t have what it takes to lead,” Mayfield said. “If we allow them to recklessly proceed, their downfall is our downfall. Some people will change if you meekly and gently correct them.”
Rev. Charlie Barlow, president of the Butts County NAACP, presented a moment in history titled “The Promised Land: From 20 Acres and a Mule to 20 Acres and a School.”
"Back then in 1865, we needed land and a mule to become independent and to take care of ourselves,” he said. “Now we need education and training to prepare for the new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) jobs."
Other speakers included host Collus G. Watson, pastor of China Grove Baptist, and Master of Ceremony Poleon Griffin, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist and 1st vice-president of the Butts County NAACP.
Entertainment for the event was provided by Jelinda Ellis of Elevé Dance Studio in Jackson who presented a praise dance, as did the Moving Praise dance group. Musical selections were presented by the True Praisez and Terrance Tyson. And, Joyce Hunter recited “Unhealthy State of Affiliation,” a poem she penned.
An offering was collected which will go to fund college and trade school scholarships. For more information on the Jackson-Butts County NAACP, contact Rev. Barlow at (404) 754-3073.
