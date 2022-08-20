A partial foot inside a shoe was found floating in one of the deepest hot springs in Yellowstone Park, prompting an investigation by the National Park Service.
An employee made the discovery Tuesday, according to a statement from Morgan Warthin, public affairs officer for Yellowstone National Park. The foot was found in the Abyss Pool hot spring, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, said Warthin.
The basin and parking lot were temporarily closed but have since reopened, according to Warthin.
Authorities with the park have ruled out foul play, the National Park Service said in a news release Friday, and point to a possible death last month.
"Evidence from the investigation thus far suggests that an incident involving one individual likely occurred on the morning of July 31, 2022 at Abyss Pool," the release stated.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, officials said.
Water in these hot springs can "severely burn" visitors, the service warns on its website.
