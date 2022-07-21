A man allegedly seen in surveillance video punching an elderly Asian woman more than 100 times and stomping on her body in Yonkers, New York, has been indicted on multiple hate crime charges.

Tammel Esco, 42, was indicted on attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree as a hate crime, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree as a hate crime and three counts of assault in the second degree.

