A man armed with an AK-47-style rifle was arrested Thursday afternoon after law enforcement officials observed him behaving "suspiciously" in a Brooklyn neighborhood where Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad resides with her family.

Alinejad was targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. The indictment in that case alleged the plot was organized by an Iranian intelligence official, but Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation "baseless and ridiculous," according to semi-official Iranian state media.

CNN's Liam Rielly contributed to this report.

