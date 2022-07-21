Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Spalding, northeastern Pike, northwestern Monroe, southwestern Butts and Lamar Counties through 345 PM EDT... At 319 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Griffin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Griffin, Barnesville, Milner, Williamson, Orchard Hill, Sunny Side, Aldora, East Griffin, Highland Mills, Experiment, Goggins, Birdie, Vaughn, Chappel Mill, Rover, High Falls State Park, Liberty Hill, Zetella and Johnstonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH