An elected county official in Las Vegas is being held on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a veteran journalist who had reported on the official's purported wrongdoing, a sheriff announced Thursday -- a case that raises questions about press freedom in America.
Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, days after the reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home, officials said in a news conference, echoing earlier reports by the newspaper that cited Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
The killing has prompted anger in the newsroom of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
"This is a terrible and jarring homicide that has deeply impacted Las Vegas. Every murder is tragic but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome," Lombardo said in a news conference Thursday, offering his condolences to German's family, friends and colleagues at the Review-Journal.
"We are ... outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can't do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution," the newspaper's executive editor, Glenn Cook, said Wednesday in a statement.
Telles has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon, online Clark County Jail records show. CNN has reached out to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and to Telles' office and is working to determine his legal representation.
Telles, who lost reelection in June, was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation, as authorities discovered neighborhood surveillance footage capturing a vehicle seen at Telles' house before and after German's death, LVMPD Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau Captain Dori Koren said Thursday. The vehicle, registered to Telles' wife, was also seen at German's house at the time of his death.
"We ultimately developed video evidence to show that the vehicle, the GMC Denali parked in front of Telles' home departed around 9 a.m. in the morning on the day of the murder, and returned around 12 p.m. just after the murder, which matched our timeline," Koren said.
German had been working on a story about Telles the week he was killed, according to the Review-Journal. Earlier this year, Telles was the subject of articles that detailed his oversight of his office, and German reported Telles created a hostile work environment and carried on an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
Telles denied the reports, the Review-Journal said. First elected to the office in 2018, Telles lost his bid for reelection in a June Democratic primary.
"The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom," Cook, the editor, said Wednesday.
"We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff's killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff's many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter. Godspeed, Jeff."
Killings of journalists are rare in the United States, and murders of journalists in retaliation for their work even more so, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Eight journalists have been murdered in the US since 1992, when the non-profit began keeping track, including four in a mass shooting in 2018 in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland, it said.
"Las Vegas police have acted quickly in identifying and arresting a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German," Carlos Martínez de la Serna, program director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Thursday in a statement. "Authorities should ensure that all those involved in this terrible crime are identified and held to account, and should make clear that those who target journalists will face justice."
Police asked for public's help
German was discovered outside his home Saturday morning, and police suspect the killing may have happened earlier. Authorities asked those in the area to review any outdoor surveillance cameras from Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to possibly capture a better glimpse of a person who may have been involved in the killing.
A possible suspect "was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred," according to Las Vegas police. Surveillance images of someone wearing a bright orange shirt and wide-brimmed hat were released, as well as a photo of what appears to be a maroon GMC SUV.
Coworkers of German reviewing Google Maps noted in Telles' driveway a maroon SUV similar in look to the photo released by authorities, said Arthur Kane, a reporter for the Review-Journal who'd worked with German.
"The police came down and roped off the area, started searching his house," Kane told CNN's Erin Burnett on Wednesday. The SUV was registered to Telles' wife, Kane said, and the vehicle was taken away by investigators.
