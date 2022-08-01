A Kentucky man rescued 5 children and 2 of his former teachers from their flooded homes after getting a message asking for help

Nathan Day (the man on the right) after rescuing Ella Prater (left) and Irma Gayheart.

 Courtesy Krystal Day

Nathan Day was up early Thursday morning helping his son get ready for work when he received a message from a neighbor asking him to save her grandchildren from the rising floodwaters.

Day, a former coal miner who lives in Hindman, Knott County, said he was unaware of what was happening in the region until he received the message saying the children needed help getting out of their house.

