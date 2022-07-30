Boaters in Massachusetts had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a real-life whale tail.
A humpback breached and landed on the bow of a fishing boat near Plymouth on July 24, CNN affiliate WBZ-TV reported.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Boaters in Massachusetts had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a real-life whale tail.
A humpback breached and landed on the bow of a fishing boat near Plymouth on July 24, CNN affiliate WBZ-TV reported.
The whale broke the water's surface around 10 a.m. a few hundred yards off of Manomet Point. No one was injured, and the huge marine animal safely slid off the boat and back into the water. The 19-foot boat had only minor damage.
Humpback whales can grow up to 60 feet in length and weigh up to 40 tons, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries (NOAA Fisheries). They can live up to 90 years and mostly feed on small crustaceans like krill and small fish. They migrate around the world, traveling thousands of miles to feed, find their mates, and bear their calves.
One witness, Justin Enggasser, was on a nearby boat with his son when he watched the whale land on the fishing boat's bow. He called the experience a "total shock."
"Can't believe it's that close to a boat, that close to us, and especially when it landed on the boat," he said. "It was just shocking."
On Tuesday, the NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic warned on Twitter that three juvenile humpback whales were feeding off of Plymouth. The agency encouraged people to stay at least 100 feet away from whales.
The Plymouth Harbormaster, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement are patrolling the area to help keep boaters and whales safe.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Dana Welch of Henderson Middle School was named the Butts County School System 2022-2023 Support Person of the Year, and Kimberly Edmonds received the Dr. Melinda Ellis Legacy Award at the system’s annual Opening of School Celebration. The event was held July 28 at the Rufus Adams Auditorium… Click for more.
This poll is not scientific — results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.