The deadliest hotel fire in U.S. history occurred 75 years ago in 1946 when the Winecoff Hotel in downtown Atlanta burned, costing 119 people their lives.
Two men who were at the fire, but never knew each other before, recently met in Jackson and shared their experiences. Walter "Sonny" Mayfield, 87, of Decatur, was a 12-year-old Boy Scout helping firefighters at the fire. Albert "Sonny" Welby, 73, of Monticello, is known as the youngest survivor of the fire as his mother was 2-3 months pregnant with him and staying at the Winecoff at the time of the fire.
Mayfield and Welby met through their association with Nicholas Fitton, the owner of Section 8 Tactical Supply store in Jackson. Mayfield's daughter Laura is dating Fitton and Mayfield came down April 7 to visit her and his two grandsons. He and Fitton were talking and the fire came up. When Fitton learned Mayfield had been there, he mentioned that Welby, who works for him at Section 8, had also been there, and Mayfield and Welby met for the first time and shared their stories with the Progress-Argus.
The Winecoff Hotel (now the Ellis Hotel) on the corner of Peachtree and Ellis streets, opened in 1913 as one of the tallest buildings in Atlanta with 15 stories. It was advertised as being "fireproof" because of its steel construction, and had no fire escapes or sprinkler system.
Early in the morning of Dec. 7, 1946, it is believed a burning cigarette dropped on a mattress laying in the hallway of the third floor may have started the blaze.
The fire was first noticed around 3:15 a.m., but for some reason, the fire department was not called until 3:42 a.m. The Winecoff was within two blocks of two Atlanta Fire Department engine and ladder companies, one of which was within thirty seconds of the hotel and arrived there shortly after the call went out.
By this point, the single stairway inside the hotel was impassible. Fire department ladders were not long enough to reach the upper floors, and many people jumped from the upper windows. Wooden transoms above guest room doors compounded the problem; rooms with open transoms readily allowed the fire to spread within.
The Atlanta Fire Department mustered 385 firefighters, 22 engine companies and 11 ladder trucks at the scene. Mutual aid from surrounding departments brought a total of 49 pieces of equipment.
Of the 304 guests in the hotel that night, 119 died, including 32 who jumped from windows or fell while trying to descend sheets tied together to form ropes. About 65 were injured and about 120 were rescued.
The Dec. 12. 1946 issue of the Jackson Progress-Argus has an article about how Mr. and Mrs. Louie Thomas, of Dillon and Thomas Co., Jackson funeral directors, answered an emergency call for help in the Winecoff hotel fire.
"Mr. Thomas states they left Jackson around 5 a.m. in their ambulance and arrived while the fire was still at its height. He described scenes of unbelievable horror and stories of incredible heroism. His ambulance was used to transport the injured and dead from the Winecoff to various hospital and mortuaries."
The Winecoff fire still stands as this country's worst hotel fire, and it was instrumental in starting to develop modern fire safety codes in buildings.
Mayfield was a 12-year-old Boy Scout in Atlanta at the time of the fire. He said his scout Troop 60 was sponsored by the Atlanta Fire Department.
"They gave the troop a Scout hut, a cook trailer and a truck, and whenever there was a big fire, the scoutmaster would call a group of us and we'd go to the fire and serve coffee and usually donuts to the firemen," Mayfield recalled.
"We were at the Winecoff fire," he continued. "They called us early in the morning of Dec. 7, 1946. We got down there after the people had jumped from the hotel. I didn't actually see anyone jumping. I did see some of the results of them after they hit the pavement. At that time, they were still jumping around back, and they were also crawling from the hotel across an alley to another building using ladders or boards."
Welby said crossing a board to the adjacent building was how his father saved his mother (and his) life. He said he learned about the fire from his parents.
"My father was a captain in the Army Signal Corps," Welby said. "At that point in time they were starting to muster out. He was the adjutant to Gen. Paul Baade (commander of the 35th Infantry Division), and they were bivouacked there (at the Winecoff) after the war. He and my mother were there. She was three months pregnant with me. I think they were on the seventh floor, but they may have been higher than that.
"They never did find out 100% how the fire started, but the Winecoff was billed as fireproof, and they had no fire escapes. So by the time the fire started going, they were one floor above Gen. Badde and his wife. Gen. Baade and his wife were on the alley side, and mother was on the Peachtree/Ellis side. They were trapped.
"It turned out the building across the alley from Gen. Badde's room (the Mortgage Guaranty Building) was being painted, and there was a lot of paint equipment there. People went up and pushed the scaffolding the painters had been using to stand on across the alley, and so my father took my mother and went downstairs to Gen. Baade's room, and from there they went across to the other building, and that's how I'm still here."
Welby said he was able to see the room his parents were in a few years ago.
"There is a group of the Winehall survivors," he said. "They have a reunion every year, and we went to it three or four years ago. This year will be the 75th anniversary of the fire in December.
"There have been two books written by two different authors. I've met both the gentlemen and they autographed their books for me. When we had the reunion, I actually got to go up to where one of the authors was staying, which was right down the hall from where my mother and father were staying. I actually got to see that room."
While they just met for the first time, Mayfield and Welby plan to stay in touch, through their connection to Section 8 in Jackson, and their connection to the Winecoff Hotel fire.
