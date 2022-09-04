A 51-year-old woman from France is in critical condition after being bitten by a shark Saturday on the island of Maui, according to the Maui Police Department.
The woman was reportedly seen swimming or snorkeling approximately 40 feet from the shore before the incident at Paia Bay, the police news release said.
She was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment, according to the news release. Police are still investigating the incident.
Maui County closed three North Shore beach parks following the shark incident Saturday afternoon, according to the county's parks and recreation department.
The three parks affected -- Baldwin Beach Park, Lower Paia Beach Park and Kuau Bay Beach Park -- are scheduled to re-open at 7:00 a.m. on Labor Day, a separate news release said.
