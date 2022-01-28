Weather Alert

...VERY COLD AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING... A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to north and central Georgia Friday night and Saturday. With temperatures falling to 15 to 25 degrees and northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits across north Georgia and into the teens across middle Georgia. Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and winds will diminish by Saturday afternoon. Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors Friday night and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or hypothermia.