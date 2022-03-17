The 8-Under Butts County Comets girls basketball team was honored by the Butts County Board of Commissioners on Mar. 14 for winning the overall league championship and end of season championship in the four-county league they played in - Butts, Monroe, Jasper, and Lamar.
The Comets are Demi Jordan, Kameryn Coley, Ellena Stamoules, Adalyn Stamoules, Gabrielle Jenkins, Skylar Walker, Lainee Linginfelter, Averie Linginfelter, Kynnadi Goodman, and Kylee Taylor. They are coached by TaCorria Mann and Valencia Jordan.
Butts County Department of Leisure Services Athletic Specialist Antonio Fish said youth basketball grew significantly larger this season, going from 10 team last year to 19 teams this year, including adding girls divisions in 8-Under and 12-Under. There were also more than 40 young basketball players on four teams in the department’s Instructional 6-Under program. Overall, there were 181 players this year.
Each division - 8-Under boys and girls, 10-Under boys and birls, 12-Under boys and girls, and 14-Under boys competed in end of season all-star tournaments. The 14-Under boys were runners-up in their division.
Butts County also had a 10-Under Select Team that competed in a very competitive Atlanta Entertainment Basketball Junio League comprised of select teams from all across the metro area. The Butts County Ballers, coached by Henderson Middle School boys basketball coach LaCharles Benton., traveled up to metro Atlanta every week and competed with some of the best teams in the area, coming within 1 point of playing in the championship game.
