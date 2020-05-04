Saturday, May 2 dawned with sunny and clear skies, a great day to get out of the house. For 87 families, it was a chance to get needed groceries from the Butts County Conference of the St. Vincent DePaul Society's (SVDS) second drive-by food pantry at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson.
By 9 a.m. Navy veteran Bill Love was at his “sentry post” at the entrance to the church parking lot off Old Griffin Road, just off Ga. Hwy. 36 west of Jackson. He would soon be joined by retired Army Lt. Colonel Ken White. Both veterans are parishioners at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church – Ken is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Bill a member of the SVDS.
Although the “official” start time for the event was 1 p.m., by 9:30 a.m. the pair had company – families ready to line up for one of the 75 food baskets that the group has prepared for community residents in need.
With fellow Knights directing traffic, Love took the task of greeting, registering, and staging the families as they arrived. Pets, elderly parents, and a lot of children were along for the ride.
“All were very appreciative," Love said. "Several even wanted to make donations to the charity, which we told them to save for better times ahead.
“A lot of the people I talked to,” he added, “mentioned that they had never asked for help before. Several seemed embarrassed. Ken and I tried to put them at ease and tell them that we all need a helping hand from time-to-time.”
With Saint Mary’s parking lot overflowing by noon, the group of volunteers said prayers and opened the traffic flow early. By 2 p.m., the 75 baskets had been distributed. Attendees were provided with a box full of groceries, along with packs of frozen chicken and beef, and toys for children. Another 12 families received grocery gift cards. At day’s end, 87 families were served.
Ann Tripp is a long-time parishioner at Saint Mary’s and a founding member of the Saint Vincent DePaul conference.
“It’s hard to believe,” she said, “that we started up this ministry just one year ago. In that time, we have helped a lot of people, but nothing like today and two weeks ago.
“What’s really tough,” she said, “is seeing the kids.”
This time, the group had a plan for that too. Assisting with “goody-bag” donations, local resident Tami Whitaker turned kids’ frowns turned upside down, as packages of water balloons, paint sets, balls and other toys were handed out, right along with the groceries.
George Levins, the conference president, said they are looking for more ways to help families get through the current crisis.
"There are still a lot of hurting families out there," Levins said. "Donations provided to us will be spread to them. We will be doing something in June, for sure – maybe even partnering with another Jackson church that showed interest in teaming up on something. That is especially exciting, since Saint Vincent DePaul participation is open to all denominations. All are welcome.”
For more information or membership details, Levins can be contacted at glevins@mindspring.com.
