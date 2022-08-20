Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
The eight injured students were transported to the hospital.
A total of 24 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the school district.
The cause of the accident and the condition of the injured are unknown at this time.
Chesterfield County is located in the northern part of South Carolina, along the North Carolina border.
