Eight people were injured when an American Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, hit "unexpected turbulence" on Wednesday, according to the airline.
The plane, an Embraer 170 operated by American regional carrier Envoy Air, was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama, where it landed safely, American Airlines spokesperson Curtis Blessing told CNN.
Six passengers and two crew members suffered minor injuries during the plane turbulence, according to the airline.
There were 56 passengers onboard, including 10 who were evaluated for injuries, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Capt. Orlando Reynolds said.
At least seven people were taken to a local hospital with complaints of neck and back pain, according to Reynolds.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.
