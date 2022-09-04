A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, left seven people injured overnight, police said early Sunday.
A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, left seven people injured overnight, police said early Sunday.
It happened around 12:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet.
Of the seven people rushed to a nearby hospital, two had life-threatening injuries and five others had non-life-threatening wounds, police said.
No information on a suspect or possible motive was provided.
