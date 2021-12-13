A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake struck 112 kilometers (69 miles) north of Maumere, on Indonesia's Flores Island.
The USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea at 10:20 a.m. local time (10:20 p.m. ET).
Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of the earthquake epicenter."
This story has been updated, more information to follow.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.