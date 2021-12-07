Butts County Leisure Services football teams played well in super bowls recently, with the 6U Red Devils winning the Southern Youth Super Bowl, and the 7U Red Devils finishing in 2nd place in their Super Bowl.
6U Red Devils
The 6U Tackle Football Butts County Red Devils coached by Jason Dudley recently won the Southern Youth Football Conference Super Bowl in Locust Grove against Monroe County Bulldogs, 20-12.
The 6U Red Devils are Russell Brakefield, Sawyer Dudley, Michael Gilroy, Mi’Kel Grier, Hudson Hamby, Kreid Hawk, Kobe Hill, Austyn Johnson, Levi McCoy, William McLain, Caleb Parks, Derick Pressley, Christopher Smith Jr., Christopher Tyson Jr., Carson Whitaker, Landon Williams, Chansten Willis, and Jackson Wright. Jason Dudley is head coach and assistant coaches are Timothy Gilroy and Bill Hamby.
7U Red Devils
The 7U Tackle Football Butts County Red Devils coached by Eddie Berry lost to Thomaston-Upson in the Southern Youth Football Conference Super Bowl 26-0.
The 7U Red Devils are Brooks Amerson, Keylen Berry, Camden Boatfield, Nathanael Chestnut, Jamarian Clark, Christopher Dillard, Gannon Hallas, Micah Head, Dion Hollis, Kace Johnson, Zamir Jones, Camren Mann, Zacary Martin, Chrishun Moore, Bryson Phillips, Ryian Sanders, Brayden Suiter, Carmello Washington, and Caydon Wynn. Head coach is Eddie Berry and assistant coaches are Josh Berry and Rodriquez White.
