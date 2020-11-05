Abundent Life Red Devils.jpg

The Abundant Life Church Red Devils 6-Under football team is undefeated this season with a record of 8-0. They will play for the championship against Monroe County at Daughtry Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Red Devils will then play in the Premier Sportz Group Turkey Bowl 2020 Nov. 27-29 at Trinity Football Field, 4851 River Road in Ellenwood. The Red Devils are Reese Thompson, Mack Dickey, Kingston McKibben, Kaleb Bowden, Landon Bradford, Logan Bradford, Gannon Hallas, Keylan Berry, Jabril Bailey, Zamir Jones, Zac Martin, CJ McCranie, Chrishun Moore, Caydan Wynn, Jerome Rucker, CJ Collier, Lane Echols, and Kace Johnsons. They are coached by Eddie Barry, Joshua Barry, Rod White, Nick Sims and Quendarius McKibben. Go Red Devils!

