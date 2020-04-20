The St. Vincent DePaul Society in Butts County handed out 52 food baskets and gave grocery gift cards to eight more families to serve a total of 60 families during a "Drive-In Food Pantry" at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson Saturday.
The St. Vincent DePaul Society (SDVP) is known for assisting local families with their needs for essentials, such as utilities, gasoline cards, home repair projects, and rent assistance, but decided to focus their efforts Saturday on families' most basic need - food.
With Ingle's allowing them to set up a barrel to accept food donations, final contributions from previous St. Mary's parish collections, meat donations from Milestone Foods, and a grant from the Georgia SDVP office, the stage was set for the food pantry April 18.
SDVP members gathered on Friday to sort through the donations of shelf-stable and canned goods, and divide and place them in plastic laundry baskets, ready for handing out to those in need.
Those receiving the baskets had their choice of receiving ground beef, a five-pound bag of chicken, or a frozen turkey. The meats were kept in coolers in the parking lot, and taken out and given at the same time as each basket.
Saturday morning dawned bright, clear and sunny. The food pantry was set to start at 1 p.m., but individuals and families began showing up as early at 10 a.m. to wait in line in their vehicles in the staging area, with the Knights of Columbus handling the traffic chores.
By noon, the number of cars lined up nearly exceeded the number of food baskets on hand, and volunteers started handing out the baskets at 12:35 p.m., even as more food donations arrived and more baskets were filled.
Shortly after 1 p.m. all the baskets had been given out, and the last eight families arriving were provided with grocery gift cards. No one was turned away unserved.
The grateful recipients were asked to fill out a form listing their name, address and phone number, the number of children and their ages, and whether they were current employed and unemployed.
Many of the families served shared that they were unemployment casualties, resulting from the state’s “shelter in place” orders. Some had never been in financial crisis, so they had no provisions of state assistance, like food stamps. It was the first time many of them ever turned to strangers to ask for help.
“As our members loaded groceries into the trunks and back seats of cars, they provided encouragement and God’s blessings,” said Gwen Willeford, the Butts County SVDP chapter’s spiritual advisor. “But in truth, we were the ones blessed. Our resources are few, but God has always provided for us, so that we can provide for others. It’s like that Bible verse that talks about the 'loaves and fish.' (Matthew 15: 32-39). “When charity and love for our neighbors is the center of our purpose, then God always provides the way.”
Several people made cash donations during the event, and a representative from the SVDP state office doubled-up on the $2,500 donation made last week, allowing the local chapter to plan at least two more drive-in events – one on May and another in June.
All donations are 501 (c) (3) qualified donations that can be made through Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church.
Though closely associated with Saint Mary’s, the St. Vincent DePaul conference is independent of the church and membership is open to everyone, regardless of denomination. For membership information, please contact George Levins at glevins@mindspring.com.
