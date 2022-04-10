An apparent fight at a birthday party in Indianapolis devolved into a shooting, leaving one person dead and five others wounded, police said.
Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a banquet hall in the 4200 block of 38th Street, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said.
"Preliminarily, detectives believe a birthday party was taking place at the event hall when a fight occurred and shots were fired," the police department said in a statement.
"Shots were fired both inside and outside the building. There are no individuals detained reference this incident."
One man died at the scene, Foley said. Police initially said four other people were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, but later learned a fifth shooting victim also survived and checked into a hospital separately.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477. Information leading to a felony arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
