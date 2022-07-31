The searing heat baking the Northwest isn't letting up, and officials believe it's turning deadlier.
More than 13 million people across the Northwest are under heat alerts Sunday, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. Major cities impacted include Portland; Seattle; Billings, Montana; and Boise, Idaho.
In Oregon, officials believe at least six deaths over the past week were heat-related.
The most recent death was reported Saturday in Clackamas County.
"The elderly male who died was in his home that had a non-functioning air conditioner," the county said in a news release. The medical examiner's office is investigating the official cause of death.
Five other suspected heat-related deaths happened in Multnomah, Clackamas, Umatilla and Marion counties, Oregon State Police spokesperson Mindy McCartt said Friday.
The official causes of those deaths are also under investigation, McCartt said.
The temperature at Portland International Airport reached or exceeded 95 degrees for "6 straight days, with 3 of those at or just above 100," the National Weather Service said Saturday.
Portland remains under an excessive heat warning Sunday, the weather service said.
But the heat wave scorching the Northwest will ease up this week.
The most extreme temperatures have shifted away from the coast and into interior portions of the Northwest, Brink said Sunday.
"This dome of heat will shift into the northern Plains by Tuesday and into the Midwest by Wednesday," she said. "And even the Northeast will get into above average temperatures by Thursday and Friday."
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Nursing is among the most challenging occupations; lapses in attention can lead to serious medical problems. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.