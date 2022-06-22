Six people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Logan County in southwest West Virginia on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
A Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the FAA said.
The helicopter crashed on a rural roadway, the Logan County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Sonya Porter told CNN.
In a tweet posted Wednesday night, Gov. Jim Justice said: "Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash."
Logan County is located near the border with Kentucky.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.