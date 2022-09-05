A 6.6-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) was reported southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Over a million residents experienced moderate tremors in the quake's aftermath, the USGS said.
This is a developing story.
