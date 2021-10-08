Butts County Water and Sewer.jpg

The Butts County Water and Sewerage Authority reported that on Oct 07 around 4 p.m. the propellers and axels inside of the submersible pump at the truck stop lift station disassembled. An estimated 50,000 gallons of wastewater, most used to clean lettuce, leaked into Brushy Creek and possibly High Falls Lake. Sewer plant manager Andre Thomas does not believe the spill will cause a health problem. The spill did not affect Butts County drinking water, nor is it expected to impact any downstream water supplier.

